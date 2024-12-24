Kittitian Jahzara Claxton, Aaliyah Weeks named in West Indies squad for ICC U19 T20 World Cup

Two players, Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weekes have been named in the team and play their first international tournament in the cricket field.

St Kitts and Nevis: Two players from St Kitts and Nevis have been selected in the squad of the West Indies for the upcoming ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The match is scheduled to be held in Malaysia from January 18 to February 2, 2025.

Two players, Jahzara Claxton and Aaliyah Weekes have been named in the team and play their first international tournament in the cricket field. Both will play in the squad of the West Indies U19 Women’s Team and represent St Kitts and Nevis at the global stage.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas extended greetings to the players and asked them to make their country proud. He added that this is the time to recognize these girls and wish them best for their bright future in St Kitts and Nevis.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Schedule

The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup has been divided into four groups as around 16 teams will participate in the tournament. The World Cup will feature 41 matches, consisting of 16 warm-up matches that are scheduled to be played from January 13 to 16, 2025.

Malaysia will host the World Cup for the first time and the four groups will be consisted of four teams of the tournament. The Group A will feature India, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Malaysia and these teams will gather to play the matches at Bayuemas Oval in Selangor.

On the other hand, the Group B will feature England, Pakistan, Ireland and the United States and the matches are scheduled to be held at Dato’s Dr Harjit Singh Johor Cricket Academy.

In the Group C, the teams will be New Zealand, South Africa, Africa’s Qualifier and Samoa and the matches are scheduled to be held at Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak. In the Group D, the teams will feature Australia, Bangladesh, Asia’s Qualifier and Scotland with the matches are scheduled to be held at UKM YSD Oval in Selangor.