Caribbean Airlines lands in Barbados from Martinique for the first time

Barbados: Caribbean Airlines landed at Grantley Adams International Airport for the first time from Fort-de-France (FDF), Martinique on Wednesday. The passengers and the authorities of the airline received a warm welcome in Barbados with the performances from local artistes, musicians and dancers showcasing the local culture.

Caribbean Airlines will offer four flights to Martinique from Trinidad and Tobago with a stop at Barbados. Two flights that will operate on Tuesday and Friday will provide direct and non-stop service between Trinidad and Tobago and Martinique, while the flight schedules for Saturday and Sunday will arrive at Martinique through a stop at Barbados.

In this non-stop and direct service, Caribbean Airlines has added new route to Barbados to enhance the connectivity options and their footprints across the region. The service will also connect Martinique and Barbados for exclusive collaborations and trade and provide a chance to the travellers to explore their offerings.

The service has been launched under the “Welcome Home Campaign” of the airline, aiming to promote their flights with a personal and emotional touch. The campaign is designed to serve the audience who want to return home seamlessly as the main motive is to offer service to different destinations across the region.

CEO of Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera expressed delight and noted that the service will fulfill their vision to connect the region seamlessly and sustainably. He noted that the service will foster greater collaboration and unity within the region and the flight will offer around 300 seats to the passengers.

Caribbean Airlines’ regional service to Barbados

Caribbean Airlines offers service to Barbados from several Caribbean countries and the flight to Martinique will be added to its fleet. In July 2023, the airline announced 4x weekly service between Barbados and Saint Lucia and increased the connectivity between St Vincent and Barbados with 7x weekly service.

On July 24, 2023, Caribbean Airlines also launched non-stop, direct and daily service of flights between Barbados and Grenada. The service between Barbados and Kingston had also been launched by Caribbean Airlines on April 16, 2019.

International Service to Barbados

Caribbean Airlines launched a twice weekly service between Grantley Adams International Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport on April 1, 2021. The service operates on Thursday and Saturday with the use of BW154 and BW153.