Young architect Akeo Bailey proposes visionary bridge connecting St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Young architect Akeo Bailey has proposed a plan for a new bridge connecting the islands of St Kitts and Nevis which aims to significantly improve the travel experience between both the islands.

The young architect’s design showcases a long bridge connecting the two islands above the ocean. According to the architect’s design, the new bridge will be located near Cockleshell Bay in St Kitts and will go along to the closest point on Nevis, which appears to be Oualie Beach.

The bridge will span approximately 3.2 Kilometers and will cover the distance between the two islands in less than 5 minutes. This plan proposed by the young architect appears to bring progress and unity among the two islands.

The bridge will also act as a significant development for both the islands as citizens will be able to commute between the islands in their own vehicles with ease. This development could also feature a significant surge in the tourism sectors of both nations.

According to the sources, traveling between the two islands usually takes 7-8 minutes by boat and 10-12 minutes by flight. However, the road or bridge could drop the time to 5 minutes, boosting efficiency and comfort.

Young architect Akeo Bailey's idea However, the design proposed by the young architect is just a concept of what could be established. Every project during the construction phase undergoes significant changes in terms of structure and material.

The bridge is said to be constructed in the ocean amid the strong waves of the Caribbean Sea. The area is also prone to several natural disasters, including hurricanes, cyclones, and storms, further increasing the need for a more naturally resilient and stronger infrastructure.

The design proposed by the young architect is receiving immense appreciation from the citizens. It is being hailed as an excellent submission.

A user named Coreentje Phipps stated a long opinion stating that the design though looks excellent could come to reality through an enhanced practical approach. The user then discussed all the pros and cons of the project.

“Long-term capital projects are costly and the end doesn’t always justify the means, particularly given the ongoing necessary maintenance to prolong the life of such a huge project,” he wrote.

He added while saying that, “SWOT analyses tend to be useful in projects of this scope (Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities and Threats) We know how 2 quick miles across a bridge can be a strength or how taxi and bus drivers can quickly shuttle passengers across a convenient connector/bridge. However, the impacts of climate change, particularly as it relates to rising sea levels might be a real threat which experts will have to address.”

The user ended his statement by saying that a nation can’t just stand still and claim progress. He added that everyone together has to draw from the strengths of the people and investors locally and globally and chart a path forward.

