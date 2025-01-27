Kansas City Chiefs’ Joshua Williams honours St Kitts and Nevis with iconic jacket

The stylish jacket had a green shoulder piece, which was then separated from the lower red part with the iconic St Kitts and Nevis Flag’s black strip with stars.

The American football cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL) made a stylish appearance in a jacket that has won hearts among his Caribbean fans. The player wore this jacket as he entered the stadium and made his way to the dressing room to change and get ready for his match against the Buffalo Bills.

The stylish jacket had a green shoulder piece, which was then separated from the lower red part with the iconic St Kitts and Nevis Flag’s black strip with stars. On the lower part of the jacket, there was written Nevisian on one side and Kittian on the other. Williams paired the short, cropped leather jacket with a white Tee and black pants. He was spotted with a bag in his left hand as he made his way to play the match.

Near to his left shoulder, the date of St Kitts and Nevis Independence Day that is 9.19.83 was written, which further complements the details of the outfit. On the back side of the jacket, which was completely black, a logo of St Kitts and Nevis was featured.

Williams shared the video clip on his Instagram where he was seen walking down to the the dressing room ahead of the match. His appearance in St Kitts and Nevis jacket has touched the hearts of Kittians and Nevisians who are lauding the player for this move.

A user named Alfred Didder on social media wrote, “Congratulations to the Kansas City chiefs big up Williams. You are great, who is making us all proud in St Kitts and Nevis. Thank you, William.

Another user on Facebook wrote, “Love the Jacket. That is a man proud of his heritage!!!!!Kudos to him and much success Chiefs Nation.”

“Congrats young Georgie. Big up Fly the flag. Proud of you,” wrote another user on Facebook.

Notably, Joshua Williams also won the match to which he made this iconic entrance. The team scored 32 points against Buffalo Bills who scored 29 points, leading to a straight win. The next match of the Chiefs is against the Eagles, which is scheduled for 10th February 2025.