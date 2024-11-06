Mud Wata’s creator speaks up, cites mental health as reason for social media break

He opened up regarding his sudden absence, clarifying that it was an attempt to take a break from social media to help him recover mentally after publicly revealing his identity.

6th of November 2024

Guyana: The original face behind Mud Wata’s character has released a public statement over his unexplained exit from the public. He posted a statement on his social media account explaining that he left to manage his ‘Mental health.'

He opened up regarding his sudden absence, clarifying that it was an attempt to take a break from social media to help him recover mentally after publicly revealing his identity. 

"I recognize my decision to step away from social media without informing anyone has caused worry, concern, and misunderstanding, and for this, I am truly sorry," he said. 

He added that he is residing in Guyana and has neither left the island nation nor is he seeking any sort of asylum. He clarified to his audience that his absence only meant to look after his health and reflect on his actions. 

“My absence was solely a step back to manage my mental health and reflect on the impact of my actions,” he added. 

The person behind Mud Wata then also addressed the skepticism he faced regarding the ownership of the Mud Wata persona. In his reply, he stated that his recent interviews and confessions were purely genuine and that his goal is solely to take responsibility for the character’s impact. 

He ended his post by expressing gratitude to those who showed concern and support and promised to bring more honesty and accountability in his future interactions. 

Notably, the Mud Wata character is a popular yet controversial media personality, and the face behind the character was recently revealed by his owner. The character provided the man a platform to showcase his ideas to the public freely, which often led to intense public reactions. 

The user on his social media discussed the daily happenings of the Caribbean and stated his opinions through the character. His absence was however felt deeply by the locals, but the new statement released by him seems to give relief to his fans. 

As the news started circulating on social media regarding the artist, social media users expressed their happiness and also shared their opinions. 

A user on social media wrote, “Look just give the young man a reporter job with a News station and with a nice salary and news in Guyana up to another level.” 

Another user said that he has full right to advocate for his health as he wrote, “You are allowed to step back to reflect on your well-being. Don’t feel guilty instead of harming yourself. Just let your love ones know where you are. Good luck.”


Disclaimer: The update on Mud Wata’s creator speaks up, cites mental health as reason for social media break is purely written by Associates Times. Interested to know more about the daily happenings in the Caribbean click here.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Trinidad: Three Venezuelan females rescued from human trafficking networks
News

Trinidad: Three Venezuelan females rescued from human trafficking network...

Wednesday, 6th Nov 2024

CFU Under 14 Boy’s Challenge Series 2024: Day-3 matches
News

CFU Under 14 Boy’s Challenge Series 2024: Day-3 matches

Wednesday, 6th Nov 2024

Ishona Charles and Tyler Smith to represent Grenada at Paris Paralympics 2024 (PC - Facebook)
News

Ishona Charles and Tyler Smith to represent Grenada at Paris Paralympics...

Wednesday, 6th Nov 2024

Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights to Grenada for Spicemas  
Grenada

Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights to Grenada for Spice Mas...

Wednesday, 6th Nov 2024

Antigua and Barbuda tourists
News

Antigua and Barbuda: 5.5% hike recorded in stay-over arrivals in April 20...

Wednesday, 6th Nov 2024

Father’s Day Family Fun Day set to return to Roseau
News

Father’s Day Family Fun Day set to return to Roseau

Wednesday, 6th Nov 2024

PM Terrance Drew collaborates with K&amp;K Group, secures funding for geothermal energy project
News

PM Terrance Drew collaborates with K&K Group, secures funding for geother...

Wednesday, 6th Nov 2024

Police investigate two robbery cases of Maraval.
Jamaica

Golden Grove shooting attack kills 56-year-old man

Wednesday, 6th Nov 2024