Mud Wata’s creator speaks up, cites mental health as reason for social media break

Guyana: The original face behind Mud Wata’s character has released a public statement over his unexplained exit from the public. He posted a statement on his social media account explaining that he left to manage his ‘Mental health.'

He opened up regarding his sudden absence, clarifying that it was an attempt to take a break from social media to help him recover mentally after publicly revealing his identity.

"I recognize my decision to step away from social media without informing anyone has caused worry, concern, and misunderstanding, and for this, I am truly sorry," he said.

He added that he is residing in Guyana and has neither left the island nation nor is he seeking any sort of asylum. He clarified to his audience that his absence only meant to look after his health and reflect on his actions.

“My absence was solely a step back to manage my mental health and reflect on the impact of my actions,” he added.

The person behind Mud Wata then also addressed the skepticism he faced regarding the ownership of the Mud Wata persona. In his reply, he stated that his recent interviews and confessions were purely genuine and that his goal is solely to take responsibility for the character’s impact.

He ended his post by expressing gratitude to those who showed concern and support and promised to bring more honesty and accountability in his future interactions.

Notably, the Mud Wata character is a popular yet controversial media personality, and the face behind the character was recently revealed by his owner. The character provided the man a platform to showcase his ideas to the public freely, which often led to intense public reactions.

The user on his social media discussed the daily happenings of the Caribbean and stated his opinions through the character. His absence was however felt deeply by the locals, but the new statement released by him seems to give relief to his fans.

As the news started circulating on social media regarding the artist, social media users expressed their happiness and also shared their opinions.

A user on social media wrote, “Look just give the young man a reporter job with a News station and with a nice salary and news in Guyana up to another level.”

Another user said that he has full right to advocate for his health as he wrote, “You are allowed to step back to reflect on your well-being. Don’t feel guilty instead of harming yourself. Just let your love ones know where you are. Good luck.”





