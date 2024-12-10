FTC Begins Fortnite Settlement Payouts: $72 Million Distributed

The announcement of this initiative was earlier made in December 2022, when the FTC ordered the gaming agency to pay a whopping $245 million to their customers in order to get relieved of all the allegations.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has started distributing payments to customers who were tricked by Fortnite and Epic Games for unwanted purchases as part of the Fortnite Settlement policy.

The announcement of this initiative was earlier made in December 2022, when the FTC ordered the gaming agency to pay a whopping $245 million to their customers in order to get relieved of all the allegations.

While the announcement was made two years back the first set of payments was disbursed on Monday, which includes at least 629,000 customers. The FTC has also assured Fortnite players and epic games customers, that each and every user part of the gaming agencies trick plan, will receive the payment soon.

According to FTC, collectively the customers will receive $72 million in funds, however concerns are rising among netizens of how much money they will receive under Fortnite settlement.

How much money each user will get under Fortnite Settlement?

According to the statement from FTC, every user will receive an aggregate of $114. The applications for these payments were made earlier and customers can now redeem the money through their chosen payment method which they claimed in the form.

This is to be noted that PayPal payments should be claimed under 30 days, while payments from check should be redeemed within 90 days.

Can customers still apply for refunds from epic games?

Yes, the Federal Trade Commission, who is delivering out the payments, has highlighted that epic game users from the US database are still eligible to apply for refund as the deadline to the claim form is 10th January 2024.

According to FTC, they will be sending out more payments in 2025 after reviewing all the applications made for the claim.

Who Are eligible for Fortnite settlement claim?

The settlement claims apply to those users who made payments to buy the inbuilt game currency between the duration of January 2017 and September 2022.

Reportedly, most of the payments made were from credit cards to buy V-Bucks (in built currency), which was ultimately used by the costumers to make purchases in the game.

This incident took place during that time, as many parents filed complaints over the game owners for creating such deceptive practices in the game.

The parents accused the game owners, while highlighting that their children often made purchases out of curiosity from their credit cards, without even letting them know.

Statements from customers who received their payouts

As FTC announced that they have made the first set of payouts, many social media users also took to social media to announce that they have received their payments.

A user named Manny Montecillo shared screenshot of his payment and wrote, “Did anyone else file their Fortnite settlement? Payout happened randomly.”

Another user wrote sarcastically, “Do you lose any of your stuff on the game? My son still plays and I am sure I have thousands in that dumb game lol.”