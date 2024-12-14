JNF Smart Hospital construction to begin in early 2025: PM Terrance Drew

The facility will be located at the West Farm and offer healthcare services by using advanced technology and modern infrastructure.

St Kitts and Nevis: The construction of the long-awaited JNF Smart Hospital will commence in the first quarter of 2025 in St Kitts and Nevis. At the end of the year, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared a progress report and noted that the hospital will be developed to offer state-of-the art facilities in healthcare to the citizens.

The facility will be located at the West Farm and offer healthcare services by using advanced technology and modern infrastructure. While referring it a milestone, PM Drew noted that the facility will meet the needs of the citizens and fulfill the sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis by combating the issues posed by climate change.

Facilities at JNF Smart Hospital

A brand-new JNF Smart Hospital will be designed to promote the resilience approach with the use of the modern and advanced facilities. The state-of-the-art technology will be used to provide a layout of sustainability to the hospital, aiming to enhance the patient experience and the quality services of the healthcare.

The top-tier services will be made available in JNF Smart Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis for the citizens and the patients. It is also expected to create hundreds of jobs for locals and others, boosting the economic conditions in the country.

The design of the hospital is also created to ensure the welfare of the staff and healthcare delivery of the patients. It will provide a platform for the country to fulfill their goals of sustainable healthcare model in the Caribbean region.

Construction Work on Hospital

According to Prime Minister Drew, they have decided on the design for the construction of the hospital and the first phase of the discussion is nearing completion. The clearing of the land is also underway in St Kitts and Nevis with proper soil testing and the team has reached the part to guide the final development of the JNF Smart Hospital.

The hospital will also mark the strong ties between government and international partners.