Royalton Chic Resort officially opens in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: The much-anticipated Royalton Chic Antigua Resort has officially opened its doors on Sunday and welcomed the guests from across the globe. An adults-only all-inclusive resort is design to offer top-tier lifestyle to the tourists and locals, marking milestone in the Caribbean region.

The resort has been added to the list of the Blue Diamond collection, which opened its first-ever properly exclusively for adults in Antigua and Barbuda. While launching several new concepts, the hotel will come with innovative “Party Your Way” design which will offer exceptional social vacation experience to the couples, groups of frineds and solo visitors.

The brand-new resort will feature 235 designed rooms with the unique touch of modern comfort and elegance. It will offer a luxurious lifestyle and create a vibrant atmosphere for tourists with exclusive options and a vibrant atmosphere.

Guests will be given a variety of accommodations and numerous amenities, including rooms with breathtaking ocean views, swim-out access, and walkout oceanfront suites. Each suite will feature a balcony or terrance, displaying natural landscape of Antigua and Barbuda.

Additionaly, the resort will also consist of exclusive 12 Overwater suites for the VIP guests or for thse who are seeking enhanced travel options. The facilities such as spa treatment, pool and other sections of the resort are designed to create vibrant environment.

Furthermore, the dinning at the resort has also been given paramount importance as it is aimed at enhance authentic cuisine of the Caribbean. The hotel will feature seven restaurants, five bars and options of culinary delights. It will include Royalton’s signature Hunter Steakhouse, Mediterranean delights, Italian classics, and the vibrant flavors of the Caribbean.

The guests will also be given access to private dinners, and the rooms which are certfied peronsal butlers. It would highliht the hospitality service of Antigua and Barbuda snd provide exceptional stay option.

The launch of the resort in Antigua and Barbuda has been appreciated by the Presidnt of Blue Diamond Resorts- Jordi Pelfort, who added that opening of CHIC resort in the country was led by the success of these brances in other countries.

He said that they are expanding their footprints in the West Indies by introducing a unique fusion of luxury and exceptional experience for the tourists. Through the luxury resort, the President has been looking to enhance their presence in the Caribbean and offer innovative hospitality options to the people.

The Royalton CHIC Antigua has also invited the guests to immerse themselves in a trendy and dynamic atmosphere. It also promises to provide a wide range of amenities and offerings which will delight the senses and enhance the vacation experience of tourists from across the globe.