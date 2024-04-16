Royalton and Chic Hotel: Offers employment to locals, world-class experience to guest

Royalton and Chic Hotel is all set to open in Antigua and Barbuda during this spring season, aiming at advancing the hospitality industry and job opportunities for the locals.

Antigua and Barbuda: Royalton and Chic Hotel is all set to open in Antigua and Barbuda during this spring season, aiming at advancing the hospitality industry and job opportunities for the locals. With its world-class amenities, the hotel is set to create nearly 800 employment opportunities, out of 350 locals are already been given the work.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne shared the news and stated that the hotel will serve as the backbone for the tourism and economic prospects of the country. He also highlighted the benefits associated with it and said that the hotel will provide direct and indirect opportunities for various vendors and entertainers as a result of this investment.

The property was developed by Murbee Resorts, which will offer 50 suites and 35 Rosewood Residences and feature one of Rosewood’s Caribbean properties, including Rosewood Baha Mar, Rosewood Little Dix Bay, and Rosewood Le Guanhani St Barth.

The resort will also provide the guests with amenities such as Asaya Spa, Rosewood’s integrative wellness concept. The offerings of the hotel will also feature treatments and brand’s five pillars of wellness including emotional balance, fitness and nutrition, physical therapies, skin health and community.

The spa will also feature six treatment rooms and provide a chance to enjoy the expansive fitness center and two pools, one of which will be dedicated to families. With the three dining outlets, the resort will include a farm-to-table restaurant, showcasing the island’s flavours by using local Australian billionaire James Packer and Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.

These public figures are expected to build a multi-million-dollar hotel on the 62-square-mile on the island of Barbuda.

The hotel has also been nominated for “Best All-Inclusive Resort Brand for Romance, Caribbean” in the TravelAge West WAVE Awards. This nomination reflects our passion for orchestrating magical and romantic experiences that exceed our guests’ expectations.

Prime Minister Browne added,” Royalton Chic Beach hotel – A most gorgeous five star resort located at Dickenson Bay, Antigua. It has some of the best amenities to include seven restaurants, coffee bars, four pools, swim up suites, over the water bungalows, spa, tennis courts, among others.”