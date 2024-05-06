Port Redevelopment Project commences in Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire outlines benefits

Ernest Hilaire- Deputy Prime Minister, attended the SOD turning ceremony of the Port Redevelopment of both Castries and Soufriere waterfronts on April 30, 2024.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Ernest Hilaire- Deputy Prime Minister, attended the SOD turning ceremony of the Port Redevelopment of both Castries and Soufriere waterfronts on April 30, 2024. The project is aimed at increasing cruise passenger expenditure by accommodating the world’s largest cruise ships.

Minister Ernest Hilaire has also been joined by his cabinet colleagues as well as officials from Invest Saint Lucia, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Attorney General’s office at the ceremony. The redevelopment project has been undertaken by Global Port Holdings which is known one of the world’s leading cruise port operators.

Deputy PM Ernest Hilaire expressed delight and shared glimpses of the projects, citing the redevelopment of the port will bring more jobs and investment opportunities for the island. He said that the cruise industry would be enhanced with the project as it expands the scope and contribution of the industry towards the tourism economy.

Notably, the government of Saint Lucia signed the memorandum of understanding with Global Ports Holdings to undertake a transformational redevelopment project on October 20, 2024. The project will feature the upgrade of the Port Castries along with two of Saint Lucia’s most iconic waterfronts, including the Castries Harbour in the north and the Soufriere waterfront on the island’s west coast.

Upon completion of the project, Port Castries will be enhanced to accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships, and vendors will be given a chance to explore new markets with improved facilities. In addition to that, the Castries fishers will also be provided a platform with new fishing village and ferry facilities in Bananes Bay.

Along with that, the Soufriere waterfront will also be upgraded with the enhanced docking facilities and new retail spaces for local vendors. It is also marked as the opportunity to create new business opportunities for Saint Lucia’s tourism industry stakeholders.

The tourism economy and local businesses will flourish with the enhancement of the cruise industry as it will also improve the connections of Saint Lucia with the international community.

The ultimate aim of the project is to position Saint Lucia as the premier cruise destination of the sub-region. The company also outlined that the vision is to elevate cruise passenger arrivals to the island which could pave the path of the development.

Through the project, Saint Lucia could be able to accommodate oasis class cruise liners and upgrade vending and duty-free shopping zones. The new fishing village and ferry facility in Bananes Bay will open doors to new business opportunities for the fishers as well as tourist stakeholders.

The project will also construct a one-mile-long boardwalk along the Castries Waterfront from La Place Carengae to Pointe Seraphine.