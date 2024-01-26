Saint Lucia set to upgrade Port Castries into modern cruise ship facility

Saint Lucia is all set to upgrade the Port Castries into a modern cruise ship facility and develop Soufriere Waterfront.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia is all set to upgrade the Port Castries into a modern cruise ship facility and develop Soufriere Waterfront. The project will assist the country in maritime development.

The project is being undertaken by Global Port Holdings on behalf of the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority and the government and people of Saint Lucia.

Lancelot Arnold, who has been appointed Director of the GPH Eastern Caribbean team and will also serve as the Director of Saint Lucia Cruise Port, said that the proposed infrastructural works will allow Port Castries to berth the world’s largest and most advanced cruise ships.

In Castries, the project will involve the construction of a boardwalk along the waterfront, improvements to La Place Carenage, and the vendor’s arcade. It will also see the transformation of Bananes Bay into a modern fishing village and a transportation hub for land and sea-based tours.

Meanwhile, Gasper George has joined the GPH team as the Director of Operations and Product Development for GPH Eastern Caribbean and for Saint Lucia Cruise Port.

He said Global Ports Holding’s objective is to develop a facility that will benefit all of Saint Lucia, from vendors, farmers, and food processors to the creative and transportation sectors.

The government of Saint Lucia signed the agreement of the development with Global Ports Holdings on August 2, 2023. As per the agreement, the project will feature the development of Pointe Seraphine and the vendor Arcade in Castries. The project will cost $US 20 million and Saint Lucia Ports Authority owed the loan.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia- Philip J Pierre expressed pleasure and referred to the project as “transformative for the economy and cruise sector.” He said that the new opportunities will be given to the local citizens of the country and none of the vendors will be displaced during the construction phase.

Ernest Hilaire- Minister of Tourism of Saint Lucia also expressed pleasure with the project and said that this will enhance the capabilities of the cruise sector of the country.

Saint Lucia hosts cruise season every year until September and welcomes the numerous ships to Port Castries. Thousands of passengers visit the country through cruise ships and embrace its cultural offerings.

Recently, the most beautiful Valiant Lady of Virgin Voyages cruise line made the historic inaugural visit to Port Castries. Around 2000 passengers visit the country and enhance new opportunities for the local citizens.

The tourism authority stated that they have great expectations with this year’s cruise season with the arrival of 650,000 visitors. Saint Lucia will welcome 400 cruise ship calls and 18 inaugural calls this year.