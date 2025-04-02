St Kitts and Nevis records no cases of homicide in first quarter of 2025

The decline in the crime rate is attributed to the efforts made by the Ministry of National Security, with a holistic approach led by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

St Kitts and Nevis has recorded no cases of homicide for the first quarter of 2025, as per the data released by the Ministry of National Security. Over the past several months of this year, the Federation has reported a consistent decline in the instances of violent crime and other criminal activities related to guns.

The decline in the crime rate has reportedly marked a milestone due to the efforts made by the Ministry of National Security. With the holistic approach, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew led the government to treat it as a public health and has implemented stringent measures to curb violent situations.

The establishment of the National Security Taskforce in June 2023 has contributed to the initiatives to address the crime. The taskforce created strategies including social interventions and community engagements to address the root causes of crime. A social awareness program has been initiated by the government to encourage the younger generation towards progressive work.

The task force is comprised of officials from multiple ministries such as National Security, Education, and Social Development, as well as experts like Consultant Psychiatrist Dr. Izben Williams.

90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence

Another pivotal step of the government of St Kitts and Nevis was the 90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence. It was launched in September 2024, aiming to engage with communities and encourage them to adopt a positive approach to society. PM Drew noted that violent crime is a disease and there should be collaboration to treat such criminal activities.

The campaign featured the staging of the nationwide consultations, community walkthroughs, and targeted interventions for at-risk youth. PM Drew noted that they worked to provide access to education, healthcare, and other employment opportunities to the younger generation, aiming to create a peaceful society.

In addition to that, the National Consultation on Citizen Security was also held in October 2024 which brought a wide cross-section of stakeholders. As per the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), they have reported a major decline in the criminal activities.