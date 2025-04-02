Trinidad and Tobago: UNC commits regularizing contracts, increased wages to workers

Felisha Thomas, President General of the Public Service Association, made these announcements during her address at the UNC campaign meeting in Sangre Grande.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Kamla Persad Bissessar led United National Congress (UNC) party has committed to deliver the workers and union members of Trinidad and Tobago with several benefits including high wages, better health insurance and a brighter future. These announcements were made by the President General of the Public Service Association, Felisha Thomas during her address at the UNC campaign meeting in Sangre Grande.

She outlined several major initiatives that the party intends to implement upon victory in the general elections. She began her address emphasizing that workers in Trinidad and Tobago should be free from ‘Dictatorship’ and ‘Oppression’. She then criticized the People’s National Movement party for their efforts towards the workers.

President of PSA criticizes the PNM

“The PNM has done absolutely nothing to promote and advance working class citizens in this country. Moreover, they have terrorized workers in their workplace by attacking them on their various platforms, threatening their very jobs,” she stated.

Thomas went ahead with her address and stated that PNM during their tenure offered a 4% increase over six years, stating it ‘insufficient’ and promised that under UNC they will receive at least a 10% increase. She also highlighted that UNC has bold plans for workers to implement upon victory including regularising their contracts, providing preferential access to HDC homes, and implementing an improved and enhanced health plan.

During her address, she made a striking statement highlighting that Trinidad and Tobago will not survive five more years under PNM.

“We are clear that five more years of the PNM in office workers, this country will not survive,” Thomas stated.

President Felisha Thomas highlights work done by UNC while in power

She outlined the work done by UNC when the party was in power and stated that under their leadership, workers received multiple salary increases, with settlements of over 146 negotiations. She also outlined that the party also created 55,000 jobs which significantly reduced the unemployment rate of the nation.

She confidently concluded her address while highlighting that a vote for UNC is a vote for a better Trinidad and Tobago and its workers.

“A vote for the UNC is a vote for the regularization of contract jobs. I say it's all state sector workers. A vote for the UNC is a vote for preferential access to HGC homes. Again, I say it to all state sector workers, a vote for the UNC is a vote for an improved medical plan,” President of PSA asserted.