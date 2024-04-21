Police investigates two robbery cases of Maraval

Trinidad and Tobago: The officers from a branch of the police department of the twin island nation are conducting investigations into two cases of robbery in Maraval. The incidents were reported on Wednesday, 17 April in the localities of Saddle Road and Myrtsville.

As per the reports, the first criminal act of robbery took place in the early dark of the day around 2:50 am in the locality along Saddle Road in Maraval. Maraval is a suburb in the northwestern part of Trinidad Island.

The robbery was attempted on a 48-year-old businessman in the area while he was living for his work. As the victim was ready to leave his driveway was blocked by an SUV of dark colour which had a blue flashlight.

The incident is marked as a serious criminal act in the locality as it is said that the occupants in the SUV were wearing police uniforms. It is mentioned that there were four men in the vehicle who were representing themselves as police officers and wearing bulletproof vests. The suspects were also carrying shotguns with them.

The suspects came out of the vehicle and ordered the businessman to move inside the house. The house was occupied at the time by the 46-year-old wife and six-year-old daughter of the victim man. The suspects went inside pretending as policemen and fulfilled their intentions of robbery after getting access to the house.

Reportedly, the victim’s family in Maraval lost a quantity of jewellery costing around sixty thousand dollars, a firearm with twenty counts of silver 9 mm hollow point bullets, and sixteen thousand dollars cash in the robbery.

The victims were tied up by the suspects before they fled from the crime scene. However, the family managed to release themselves from the bondage after which the police department was contacted and Information on the crime was passed to them. The police officers took charge and started the investigation after taking note of the crime scene.

In the second incident of the robbery in Maraval, a 29-year-old man became a victim in the Myrtsville locality on the same day. The criminal act was conducted by three bandits who approached and confronted the victim at his home at around 10:19 am. The victim is said to be a machine operator by his profession.

The three suspects, like a previous act of robbery, tied up the victim after the confrontation to attempt the robbery and loot the place. They used duct tape to tie the victim after which the suspect ransacked the entire house to find valuable items.

The suspects robbed the house of the victim and left with a cell phone costing around three thousand dollars, around eight thousand dollars in cash from the bedroom drawer, and a motor vehicle belonging to the victim. They used a stolen Nissan Tiida of white colour to flee from the crime scene.

Subsequently, this case of robbery in the house of the victim in Maraval was reported to the police department. In response, the action was taken by the officers on duty who found the stolen vehicle at a short distance. The investigation is still process in both cases of robbery.