Police investigates Aripero murder case of Canadian man aged 75

Trinidad and Tobago: A 75-year-old Canadian senior citizen became a murder victim and was found dead by his brother in his bed, just hours before he was planning to leave for Canada, at his residence in Black Heat Avenue, Silver Stream, Aripero on the night of Friday, 29 March, around 9:50 pm.

It is mentioned that the reason for death could be beating as the marks of assault found on the body of the victim. The deceased old man, identified by the authorities by his documented name of Hilton Smith, lived in Montreal City in the Quebec province of Canada.

The man has been in Trinidad for a visit since November. It is mentioned in the report that the victim had a brother with whom he was living in Trinidad. The murder of the old man was discovered by his brother when he went back home.

Francis Antoine, the brother of the deceased victim, at nearly 9:50 pm, arrived home and found the old man lying on the bed after looking for him around. The brother observed that the man was lying down on the face side while his mouth, hands, and feet were bound.

Straight after witnessing the murder of the Canadian old man in his Aripero residence, the brother informed the incident to the law enforcement department. The information of the murder case was received by the South Western Division police, who responded to the report and arrived at the mentioned premises.

A team of investigating officers under the guidance of PC Perreira and PC Weston, with the designated medical officer, took charge and confirmed the report after taking note of the situation. The police officers found the house ransacked and the dead body of the old man was in his room.

The investigation was initiated by the officers in the murder case of a Canadian man while taking charge of the house in Aripero. The body of the victim was examined by the designated medical officers who observed the marks of physical assault.

The pronouncement was made after the check-up of the dead body after which the victim was transferred to the Forensic Science Centre of Saint James for the autopsy and further procedures. The reason for the death was assumed to be the physical assault on the old man, while the reason for the murder is assumed to be robbery on the basis of the condition of the house.