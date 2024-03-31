Port of Spain prison conflict led to prisoner’s death

Police investigating the death of a 26-year-old prisoner in a confrontation between prison officers and prisoners of Port of Spain prison.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police department of Trinidad and Tobago is actively investigating the case of the death of a 26-year-old prisoner, which was reported on Friday, 29 March, after a physical confrontation between prison officers and prisoners of Port of Spain prison on Tuesday, 26 March.

The incident of the death of a prisoner from Port of Spain prison, in the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, is related to the conflict between the on-duty officers and inmates which was converted into a serious fight on the day.

The information of the act of violence was received by the officers of the Central Police station around 12:00 pm after which the situation was taken under the process of investigation.

After the physical conflict, the sources reported the number of injured individuals in the Port of Spain prison was around eleven, among which five were prisoners and six were prison officers involved in the confrontation.

However, now the increase in the numbers is recorded, as per which, a total twenty two individuals were injured in the fight among which seventeen were prison officers and five prisoners.

Reportedly, the injured victims of the physical confrontation in the prison were taken for medical treatment. The injured prisoners were transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital, while the prison officers were admitted to the Mt Hope Medical Sciences Complex for medical attention.

As per the reports, all the prison officers and the injured prisoners were reported in stable condition after getting treated, except one prisoner who lost his life during the treatment under medical observation. The name of the deceased is documented as Shurland Brown in the reports.

The case of the physical confrontation between the prisoners and prison officers in the Port of Spain prison was under the Crime Investigation Department. The investigation into the case was ongoing under the supervision of Superintendent Bernard Etienne from the Port of Spain CID.

The death of the injured prisoner at the Port of Spain prison added an other layer to the case which is already under the investigation. The incident has made the act more serious and highlighted among the authorities and the public.

It is said that the conflict was started in the prison by a high-risk prisoner who was escorted by a prison officer to his cell after a regular medical check up. The prisoner refused to obey the orders which led to the conflict and other prisoners and officers also got involved in it.