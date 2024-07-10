Police investigates a Gunshot incident followed by accident in Guyana

A 31-years-old man got injured followed from an accident at the Turkeyen Railway Embankment Road in the area near the Aquatic Centre.

Guyana: A 31-years-old man got injured followed from an accident at the Turkeyen Railway Embankment Road in the area near the Aquatic Centre. The incident is reported to happen at 10:46 pm on Monday.

Followed by the investigation, the police revealed that the accident involved a motorcar with number PAD 4667, which is owned by Samuel Blackman, who is a 22-year-old resident of Non-Pariel, East coast Demerara, and the motorcycle number CK 3289 which was owned by Quacy Mc Calmon, a 31-years old resident of Norton Street, Lodge.

According to the reports, Blackman was driving towards west of the Railway Embankment Road in the vicinity of Aquatic Centre. Reportedly, while he was trying to make a U turn, a motorcyclist hit hard into the front part of his vehicle.

The Blackman stated that he was shocked by the crash and while he saw outside the motorcyclist was bleeding heavily. he further claimed that immediately after the accident a minibus arrived at the site full of occupants, which are suspected to be the relatives of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist further stated that he heard a loud explosion, which he considers to be a gunshot was fired from one of the occupants of the minibus.

Another eye witness from the incident, the security guard to the nearby building stated that he saw one of the occupants of the minibus firing in air and picked up the motorcyclist and drove him along with them.

The police and the crime scene investigators went to the crime scene for further investigations where they recovered a 9mm spent shell.

Reports state that Quay Mc Calmon is currently being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital and receiving proper medical attention. Whereas, Samuel Blackman is currently held in police custody for further investigations.

According to the sources. The police are trying to find out the person who discharged the fire at the crime scene as the investigations are going on.