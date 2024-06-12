Guyana: Man found dead in trench after he went to buy cigarettes

A 65-year-old pensioner was found dead in a trench at Region Six on Tuesday morning after he went to the shop to purchase cigarettes.

Guyana: A 65-year-old pensioner was found dead in a trench at Region Six on Tuesday morning after he went to the shop to purchase cigarettes. As per the reports, her wife narrated the entire incident and outlined that her husband left home by informing her about his empty pack of cigarettes.

She said that she went to the market first when her husband was sleeping and after some time, she returned to her home. At that time, he woke up and informed her wife that he is going to the shop to purchase cigarettes.

According to the reports, she saw her husband when he was returning home from the shop and she also waited while and returned home. However, when she arrived home she did not find her husband and then she became worried and began searching for her husband. But the reports outlined that the search has remained unsuccessful.

The grieving woman revealed that on Tuesday morning, one of grandmothers visited her and informed her that someone was spotted in the trench floating. ” She seh ‘wah shirt he wear?’ Meh seh ‘red’ she seh ‘is he’. When abbay go everybody talking seh ‘like he misaverage and like he walk straight into the trench and drown’,” wife added.

The body was seen face down in the said Canal. The body was cladded in a red jersey and a blue shirt pants.

The body was (fished out)of the canal and examined for visible marks of violence where bruises were seen on his right eye, rigt wrist, and behind his thigh.

After the Villagers made the discovery, the Police were alerted. After investigators visited the scene, Ralph’s body was removed by undertakers.

Police said no foul play is suspected. According to wife, her husband suffered from sickness in his liver. She said he was a heavy drinking of alcohol but after his illness he stopped. She added that Ralph suffered from seizure in the past, when he consumed alcohol.

An investigation has launched into the matter.