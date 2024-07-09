Three injured in a Dreadful Car Crash at Reduit

An incident is being reported from Reduit in which three people sustained several injuries in a car crash happened on Sunday evening 7th July.

According to the reports the car ran off the road and crashed into a nearby wall. The car got severely damaged from the accident but did not cause any deadly damage to the passengers.

Sources stated that the emergency crew from the nearby Gros Islet Fire Station received the news about the incident at 10:53 pm in the evening. Apparently, the authorities immediately addressed the concern and arrived at the crash site.

The emergency crew from the fire station stated that two of the three occupants have been transported to the nearby Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEU). The crew further stated that the third passenger has been transported to the medical authorities in a private vehicle.

All three crash victims are currently been treated for the injuries caused. Their respective families had also been informed about the incident.

Another similar incident appeared this Saturday which led to death of one. The incident is reported from Bexon Highway in which a scooter rider collided with a vehicle causing him severe injuries that ultimately led to his death.

Another female passenger was also riding along the scooter driver who also sustained multiple injuries. The dead is identified as Gersharm Jean.

Apparently, due to a rise in road rage the authorities urge the netizens to drive slowly and follow all the traffic norms. All kind of distractions including mobile phones and ear pieces should be avoided during driving. A safe distance should be maintained and one should properly use indicators while changing lanes.

It is being highly advised to not drive while in the influence of alcohol or drugs and one should properly wear seatbelts to minimize injuries and damage.

Regular vehicle maintenance also comes to be an important aspect as regular checks should be made on the brakes, tires, lights and engines.