Point Fortin officer and one held with illegal weapons and marijuana

Trinidad and Tobago: The department of Trinidad and Tobago Police Service disclosed the information on the arrest of two offences possessing illegal weapons and ammunition with marijuana in Point Fortin. Among two suspects one is said to be a female security officer who was accused in the case of illegal weapons seized during anti-crime exercises from Monday 06 May to Wednesday 08 May.

The accused who was held by the police department with illegal possession including marijuana in Point Fortin is a 21-year-old man. It is said that the investigation in the case led the responding officers to the accused female security officer. Point Fortin is a borough of Trinidad situated in the southwestern part of the island.

As per the reports, the seizure of illegal marijuana and weapons with arrests in a locality of Point Fortin was conducted during the anti-crime exercises in the region. The crime eradication operation was launched by the police department that stretched into the multiple area of Eastern to Southwestern Divisions.

As per the reports, the suspect was held by the police department on Monday when officers from the Eastern Division Task Force took action in the region. During the exercise, the police department booked the man for possessing illegal substances with himself for the purpose of trafficking. Later the suspect was charged by the law enforcement department on the next day.

On Tuesday 07 May, the suspect was charged with the offence by PC Singh including the Possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of unauthorised ammunition. It is said that later the police officers extracted 1.2 kg of marijuana from the suspect including 9 mm ammunition and 5.56 ammunition, four rounds each on Wednesday, 08 May.

On the same day, the officers from the Southwestern Division and the Southern Division Task Force were on patrol when they executed a search warrant. The action, in connection to the seizure of illegal weapons and marijuana, was taken in a house located along Hollywood Road in Fanny Village of Point Fortin.

In the search of the house, the responding police officers extracted one illegal pistol of 9 mm calibre. The pistol was loaded with seventeen counts of 9 mm ammunition in a magazine. The illegal pistol was seized and taken to the police station as evidence. The operation ended with the arrest of a female security officer who was found as an offence in connection with illegal findings. Meanwhile, the investigation is active.