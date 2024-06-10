PM Terrance Drew extends invitation for historic St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit 2024

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has extended a personal invitation to everyone worldwide to be part of the inaugural St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit which is scheduled to be held from July 10 to 14, 2024

Recognized as the most exclusive gathering of economic citizens and investors, the Summit will be held at the St Kitts Marriott Resort under the theme- “Connect, Collaborate & Celebrate.” The five-day summit is aimed at uniting citizens, visionaries, investors, and entrepreneurs in dynamic workshops, panel discussions, and interactive collaborations.

While extending the invitation, PM Drew noted, ”Fellow citizens and friends, I wish to personally invite you to our inaugural St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit which will be held from July 10 to 14, 2024.”

He termed the summit the first of its kind, citing that it was never done by any other country in the world and would bring together the economic citizens on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis. “This is the first, not done by any other country before and we will see among other attendees our economic citizens from all over the world together on our shores.”

PM Drew further urged the economic citizens to experience the offerings of St Kitts and Nevis by visiting the country as it is impossible to put those offerings into words. He added, ”Many of our citizens claimed that it is impossible to put what St Kitts and Nevis has to offer into words, it is simply something that you must experience by yourself.”

He extended a warm invitation to everyone and asserted that it was with great pleasure that he welcomed everyone to the beautiful country, where people learn from each other and inspire one another.



Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasized that the summit will bring people together from all corners of the world to connect, collaborate, and celebrate.

Calling it an opportunity, he said, ”This is your opportunity to make yourself at home, at your second home country. I look forward to seeing you there with our distinguished guests, forming a transformative gathering that will shape our country into a modern sustainable island state touching the lives of many in the process.”

The groundbreaking St Kitts and Nevis Investment Gateway Summit will create an opportunity to come together to enhance the network and engage with leaders of industry. It will serve as the platform to participate in the dynamic lineup of events that will enhance business cooperation, open doors to new economic opportunities and vibrantly showcase the cultural offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

In addition to that, the summit will also feature events showcasing the bold entrepreneurial spirit and exquisite cuisine of the federation. The event will kick off with “Welcome Cocktail”, where the attendees will be welcomed with the display of the warmth of the local community of St Kitts and Nevis.

The second and third will be based on the “Connection” where conferences and discussions between the stakeholders, industry leaders, global citizens, and investors will take place. Along with that, the tourism offerings with the tour of major attractions will also promote St Kitts and Nevis as the premier tourist destination.

The five-day gathering will bring like-minded people together to discuss new ways of enhancing partnerships and embracing connections with the global world. In addition to that, the sustainable agenda of the government of St Kitts and Nevis will also be promoted through events where the thriving local community will engage with several business stakeholders.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also took an opportunity to extend an invitation for the people worldwide to experience the offerings of St Kitts and Nevis in the first of its-kind summit.