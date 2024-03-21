Historic Investment Gateway Summit 2024 to feature interactive workshops for five days

The historic inaugural Investment Gateway Summit 2024 is all set to create an opportunity to come together to engage with leaders of the industry.

St Kitts and Nevis: The historic inaugural Investment Gateway Summit 2024 is all set to create an opportunity to come together to engage with leaders of the industry. Beginning on May 11, 2024, the summit will provide a chance to participate in interactive workshops and dynamic panel discussions in St Kitts and Nevis.

The summit will run through May 15, 2024, at St Kitts Marriott Resort under the theme- “Connect, Celebrate and Collaborate”. The event will also showcase the cultural offerings of the country and provide a chance to experience the nation’s vibrant heartbeat.

For a week of events and activities, the summit will invite seasoned investors, trailblazing entrepreneurs, creative artists, and global citizens to enhance their experience of St Kitts and Nevis. The event will unite investors from across the globe to discuss several matters related to investment and the business landscape.

IGS, through its Twitter post, mentioned, ”IGS 2024 will create an opportunity to come together to network and engage with leaders of the industry, a chance to participate in interactive workshops and dynamic panel discussions, cultural showcases and an opportunity to experience the vibrant heartbeat of St Kitts and Nevis.”

Besides this, the connection will be built during the summit with interactive engagements with the leaders of industry and business stakeholders. The panel discussions between investors, global citizens, and prospective citizenship applicants will open doors to collaboration in several spheres.

The summit will also celebrate the cultural richness of St Kitts and Nevis with numerous events and activities including “Explore St Kitts” and “Explore Nevis.” It will offer an enriching and exclusive experience for the attendees who will be given a chance to interact with cocktail gatherings, conferences, exhibitions, and gala dinners.

A trip to Nevis, a beach party, a farewell party, and exhibitions will perfectly showcase the vibrant offerings of the country. The attendees will gather and engage in significant discussions with the workshops and panel discussions.

Besides this, the government of St Kitts and Nevis also invited interested individuals to sign up for it at special prices starting from US$499 per person for citizens. On the other hand, the individuals travelling to the island nation can sign up for the event at US$749 per person.

The event is open to citizens, investors, entrepreneurs, CEOs and other C-Suite business people, citizenship by investment applicants, local CBI authorized agents and international marketing agents, as well as real estate developers.