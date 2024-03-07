Investment Gateway Summit to host workshops, panel discussions for investors, global citizens

The inaugural Investment Gateway Summit is all set to feature interactive workshops and dynamic panel discussions between investors, global citizens and prospective citizenship applicants.

The main agenda of the summit is to connect, celebrate, collaborate and unite the global citizens with the series of activities and events which will run through May 15, 2024. For the very first, the most-awaited gathering will open doors to share ideas and collaborate through conferences and productive engagements.

The five days will provide an immersive experience with the interactions between Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, the Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley, Government Ministers and Global Experts from various industries.

The first day of the Investment Gateway Summit will start with a “Welcome Cocktail Party” which will be attended by global citizens, prospective investors, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and other C-Suite business people, and prospective CBI applicants.

The second day of the event will feature a Conference and Exhibition, Explore St Kitts and a Gala Dinner Extravaganza under the theme- “Connect”. The third day will be about Collaboration, featuring Trip to Nevis, Conference (Nevis) and Explore Nevis.

The fourth day will provide the chance to the attendees to discover the true essence of St Kitts and Nevis through Conference and Exhibition (St Kitts). The cultural showcase and display of the vibrant offerings of the country will be part of the event.

Further, the St Kitts Beach Party will also be hosted for the attendees to enhance the offerings of the country. The last event for the summit will be held under the title “Celebrate”, featuring the Farewell Breakfast.

The events are aimed to give the attendees the unique opportunity to familiarize themselves with the island by way of taking part in many planned excursions. The chance will be provided to the attendees to meet fellow citizens of St Kitts and Nevis and connect with a community of leaders, investors, and highly talented individuals.

Besides this, the unique business opportunities will become part of the summit, aiming to forge global business connections.

The local community of St Kitts and Nevis will also be invited to showcase their product and connect with like-minded people. The exhibitors and sponsors will get involved as they will get the opportunity to put their brand or business in front of world-class investors, businesspeople, artists and citizens.

Michael Martin- the Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit of St Kitts and Nevis added that St Kitts and Nevis is not just an ideal destination for investment, but also a home where citizens actively contribute to its growth and success.