PM Terrance Drew celebrates Easter with children at Conaree

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew celebrated Easter with the children at Conaree Community Centre on Sunday. He hosted the egg hunt and party for the children to make the afternoon enjoyable for the children of Constituency #8 in St Kitts and Nevis.

He shared glimpses and termed it an “enjoyable afternoon with the children at Conaree Community Centre.” The party was also joined by the parents who participated in numerous events of music and games with their children.

Prime Minister Drew also extended gratitude to Natasana Morson and the entire Conaree Social Club for the successful hosting of the event. He appreciated the time with children and said that children provide happiness and pleasure with their innocence and smiles.

He said,” The children had a wonderful time and even the parents joined in the fun and participated in a game of musical chairs.”

The games such as musical chairs, distribution of gifts, and Easter egg hunt created a lively atmosphere across the constituency, as per the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis. He added,” Well done and thanks to Natasana Morson and the entire Conaree Social Club who organized and helped to make this event a memorable one for the children.”

The government of St Kitts and Nevis hosted several celebrations and events for Good Friday and Easter, aiming to foster the teachings and heritage of Jesus Christ. Earlier, PM Drew celebrated Good Friday with the citizens of Constituency #2 along with Marsha Henderson, featuring fun events and an egg hunt.

Besides this, the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party is all set to host Easter Bruch with “Sol Rojo 4.0” on April 1, 2024, as part of the festival. The event will feature entertaining performances from the artistes such as DJ Tero, DJ Smudge, New Level Sounds and many more.

In addition to that, other parliamentary representatives of the government also hosted an Easter celebration on Sunday with different events. Deputy Prime Minister- Geoffrey Hanley also celebrated Easter Egg Hunt with the children of East Basseterre on Saturday.

He lauded the children and added that they focused on amassing the highest number of eggs to secure the prize for the most eggs found. He also presented gifts to the children which included exercise books, pens, pencils, toys, candies, snack boxes and loads of eggs.

In addition to that, lucky winners of the most eggs also managed to win large eggs filled with assorted treats.

Geoffrey Hanely also appreciated the participation of parents and said that they had a great time being part of the festivities. Children and parents also enjoyed the snacks such as hot dogs, BBQ wings, sandwiches, cotton candy and Frayco. The picture-taking session with the Easter Bunny also becomes part of the celebration.

Samal Duggins- Minister of Agriculture also hosted the Kite Flying Festival as part of the Easter weekend.

Minister of Foreign Affairs- Dr Denzil Douglas also extended a blessing on the Easter weekend and said that this is a great day. He said,” Spend time with the family if you can, it’s a time of togetherness, hope, forgiveness, love, peace, tolerance, faith, renewal and happiness.”