Labour Party to host “Sol Rojo 4.0”, PM Terrance Drew extends invitation

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party is all set to present “Sol Rojo 4.0” at Sugar Appl, Fortlands Basseterre on Monday from 6 am to 1 pm. The event will feature an inclusive brunch and the price of the ticket will be $175.

The tickets will be sold at the Labour Party Secretariat and Delta Petroleum 24-hour Gas Station and the citizens are invited to celebrate the festive season. The event will consist of a delightful brunch experience with the proper feats of flavours, good company and unforgettable moments.

The entertainment will be presented by the exclusive lineup, featuring the voices of several music artistes. It will include:

New Level Sound

Two Sounds

EK The Real Right

DJ Tero

Equinox Sounds

DJ Smudge

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew extended an invitation to the patrons to celebrate the authentic cuisine of St Kitts and Nevis. He shared a flyer and said that the event is the exclusive brunch of the labour party with the ultimate fun experience.

Netizens expressed pleasure and said that the celebration will provide an authentic experience to the travellers and attendees. One added,” Indulge in a delightful brunch experience with us! Join a feast of flavours, good company, and unforgettable moments at Sol Rojo.”

Recently, St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party also celebrated the Easter festival across the country with different events. PM Drew also provided a feast to the constituency in collaboration with Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson with the egg-hunt event on Friday this week.

Such events are hosted to provide vendors with a platform to showcase their business and make the street markets flourish across St Kitts and Nevis. It is also intended to enhance the tourism sector by inviting tourists and making them travel to the country for an exclusive holiday experience.

Besides this, PM Terrance Drew hosted such a celebration to interact with the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis and spend time listening to their issues.