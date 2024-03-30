PM Terrance Drew celebrates Good Friday at Constituency #2

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew celebrated Good Friday with the citizens of Constituency #2 at their Easter egg hunt in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew celebrated Good Friday with the citizens of Constituency #2 at their Easter egg hunt in St Kitts and Nevis. He shared glimpses and said that the celebration with his Labour people has turned out to be delightful.

PM Drew appreciated Marsha Henderson- Tourism Minister, and the children and said that they had a wonderful time at the celebration of Good Friday. He said,” Today on this Good Friday I felt so good to be among my Labour people and the good people of Constituency #2 at their Easter egg hunt.”

Good Friday is celebrated every year in St Kitts and Nevis in order to foster the message of Jesus Christ among the common citizens. The day is celebrated to reflect on the significance of Jesus Christ’s sacrifice, renewal and compassion.

The celebration is also considered as the event to inspire the community to embrace unity, forgiveness and peace across the society. Besides this, the government of St Kitts and Nevis hosted several events to celebrate the day and recall the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Further, the Easter Friday will also be celebrated in St Kitts and Nevis with series of events and activities which will be planned according to the members of different constituencies. Events such as kite flying, egg hunt and other activities will highlight the significance of the festival and promote its message.

Geoffrey Hanley- Deputy Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis has also planned to host Easter Egg hunt event for the children of the constituency #1 today. He invited the children to play games and fly kites at Newtown Playing Field.

The event will start at 10:00 am and feature live music, lots to eat and drink, and games, aiming to enhance the teachings of Jesus Christ among the children.

Kit Flying event is also organized by the government of St Kitts and Nevis at different communities to celebrate the culture and tradition richness. Samal Duggins- Minister of Agriculture also organized the event for the well-being of the seniors and kids.

The event was filled with scenes of laughter, camaraderie and kite flying, aiming to empower seniors to enjoy their retirement to the fullest.