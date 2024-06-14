PM Terrance Drew appeals to all Caribbean above 40 men to get prostate tested

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew appealed to all Caribbean men of screening age to get prostate tested in order to escape the chance of prostate cancer. He also got the tests done and outlined the journey of Advisor Austin Edinborough who was diagnosed with the disease.

PM Drew added that he is a black Caribbean man over the age of 40 and he could suffer the most aggressive type of prostate cancer. He said,” I strongly encourage all men of screening age to get tested.”

He further reflected on the journey of Advisor Austin Edinborough with this ailment from the first day he was diagnosed and then faced several procedures including many tests, biopsies, and other treatments. After so much effort, he eventually became cancer-free which has served as the hope for the patients suffering from such a severe disease.

PM Drew added that if he had not gotten tested, then the result would be different which could not be happy. He said,” Had he not gotten tested he most likely would have had an advanced disease instead of being healthy and full of life.”

Prime Minister Drew said that his intention in telling the story of the advisor to the citizens is to encourage them about the benefits of the test. He called his journey inspirational for everyone who is suffering from cancer and for those who are resistant to getting the tests done.

He added that the life story of Edinborough is the journey of the advocacy and fight for life which is the most important thing in the world. PM Drew noted,” I speak of his journey because he has made his health history public and has given me permission to speak of it publicly as well. His journey is an inspiration. It is one of proactiveness, advocacy and the fight for life.”

In order to get the tests done, Black Caribbean men who are 40 and above are asked to go to the free men’s clinics which are available at every health centre in St Kitts. He said,” Black Caribbean men 40 and above, let us get tested. There are free men’s clinics available at every health center in St. Kitts. The sad news is that our men are not attending in large numbers.”