PM Terrance Drew discusses investment opportunities in St Kitts and Nevis in Istanbul

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew discussed several options for investment in St Kitts and Nevis at the investment forum with Turkish business leaders in Istanbul. The Indigo Hotel has remained the featured topic of their meeting where several other business opportunities were also outlined.

PM Dr Drew arrived in Istanbul on Sunday and met with several business leaders in Turkey about several matters of cooperation and collaboration. He promoted the Citizenship by Investment Programme at the forum which was held on Tuesday and highlighted several insights on its benefits.

The Investment Forum in Turkey focused on collaboration between industry leaders on several business, investment, and trading opportunities. PM Drew positioned St Kitts and Nevis as a premier investment destination and invited the investors to be part of the vibrant community.

He expressed pleasure and said,” This evening I had the pleasure of addressing another successful investment forum with Turkish business leaders in Istanbul, Turkey.”

In addition to that, he also highlighted the agenda of turning St Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state and discussed the benefits of the Citizenship by Investment Programme. He added that the government will continue to work to strengthen and improve the governance of the CBI Programme.

Notably, the groundbreaking of the Hotel Indigo was held in St Kitts and Nevis on January 11, 2024. The aim of the hotel was to enhance the socio-economic aspect of the twin-island Federation with the help of tourism.

The hotel will be constructed in St Kitts and Nevis, featuring a 42-suite boutique hotel which will be located at Potato Bay. It will be constructed by Trop Property Investment Ltd and aimed to enhance the sustainable journey of the island nation.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew highlighted the business opportunities which are associated with the Hotel Indigo and said that the tourism sector has been flourishing in the country.