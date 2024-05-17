PM Roosevelt Skerrit welcomes Titular Archbishop of Gabala to Dominica

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed Santiago De Wit Guzman, Titular Archbishop of Gabala, Apostolic Nuncio to the Commonwealth of Dominica for a courtesy call on Wednesday.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed Santiago De Wit Guzman, Titular Archbishop of Gabala, Apostolic Nuncio to the Commonwealth of Dominica for a courtesy call on Wednesday.

He expressed pleasure and shared glimpses on social media where they were seen discussing several matters of concern related to spirituality and ways of enhancing the significance of God in the Caribbean region. In the prime minister’s office, PM Skerrit also discussed important issues of governance and other diplomatic affairs.

PM Skerrit said,” I was honoured to welcome His Excellency the Most Reverend Santiago De Wit Guzman, Titular Archbishop of Gabala, Apostolic Nuncio to the Commonwealth of Dominica for a courtesy call on Wednesday.”

In addition to that, Titular Archbishop of Gabala also presented his Letter of Credence to the President of Dominica- Sylvanie Burton. Prime Minister added,” His Excellency had earlier presented his Letter of Credence to Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

Further, Santiago De Wit Guzman was also accompanied by Archbishop of Castries, Saint Lucia Gabriel Malzaire, Bishop-Elect of the Diocese of Roseau, Rev. Fr. Kendrick Forbes and Rev. Fr. Josué Frédéric Ilboudo.

Notably, Archbishop Santiago de Wit Guzmán visited Dominica on Monday and participated in several activities until Thursday. In honour of his visit, a special welcome Mas was held on Thursday at 6: 30 pm at the Cathedral Chapel. All parishioners have participated and supported the church leaders. The visit also explored the ways of enhancing the Catholic community and embracing the new chapter under spiritual leadership.

Cathedral Chapel also hosted the Apostolic Nuncio to Dominica and the Antilles Episcopal Conference, Archbishop Santiago de Wit Guzmán, along with Bishop-Elect Kendrick Forbes and Archbishop Gabriel Malzaire for a memorable Eucharistic celebration.

During the celebration, Archbishop Santiago de Wit Guzmán extended warm greetings to Dominica for warm welcome. The Diocese of Roseau also extended gratitude to the Archbishop and said that his warm presence and reception made the celebration special and memorable.

They also reiterated their commitment to enhancing the Church and its contribution to the wellbeing of society. The Diocese of Roseau also commended the leadership of Archbishop Santiago de Wit Guzmán and said that this will serve as the new chapter in the spiritual journey which will be filled with unity, joy, and shared experiences.

In addition to that, several other activities have also been hosted to extend a warm welcome to Archbishop Santiago de Wit Guzmán.