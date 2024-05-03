PM Roosevelt Skerrit welcomes CSG Patricia Scotland, discusses matters related to SIDS

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit welcomed Commonwealth Secretary-General- Patricia Scotland to Dominica to the office of the prime minister on Wednesday. He shared glimpses on social media and said that the meeting featured a discussion on several matters of concern.

He expressed delight and noted that the discussion remained productive as they talked about the issues of the small island developing states. PM Skerrit appreciated CSG Scotland for her work and noted that she has showcased great leadership in the Commonwealth.

In addition to that, both leaders have also held talks about the development priorities for small island states such as Dominica. The sustainable agenda, resilience growth, and other economic areas have been discussed during the meeting, marking significant interaction between PM Skerrit and CSG Scotland.

Prime Minister Skerrit said,” We discussed her work at the Commonwealth Secretariat and the development priorities for small island states like Dominica. I also thanked the Secretary-General for her leadership of the Commonwealth.”

CSG Scotland also expressed pleasure to meet with Prime Minister Dr Skerrit and added that the discussion held about the sustainable practices, collaboration enhancement, and digital scope. She also extended full support for the SIDS like Dominica and said that the meeting looked for the ways of the enhancement of Blue Charter and Common Sensing.

She also noted the ideas of enhancing the partnerships with the private sector and digital training courses, particularly for youth. She said,”We discussed the Commonwealth’s support to SIDs through programmes such as Commonwealth CFAH, Blue Charter, and Common Sensing, as well as partnerships with private sector and digital training courses.”

Notably, CSG Scotland who has hailed from Dominica has returned to the country after long time, making her expressing delight on the occasion. She said that this is a great feeling to be back in Dominica, the land of her birth and participating in several significant dipliomatic meetings.

She also met with President of Dominica- Sylvanie Burton and expressed gratitude to the government of Dominica for the warm welcome.

During the meeting, she spoke about the value of AI in development and its scope in the lives of youth from across the globe. President and CSG also touched on several other topics of the development and growth which could prosper the small island states.

She said that the measures will also be taken by the Commonwealth to support the youth and empower them for their future in these small island countries. She also promised to support these countries in their path of development and growth.