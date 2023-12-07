Patricia Scotland speaks at Coastal Resilient Accelerator event at COP 28

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, spoke at the Coastal Resilient Accelerator event at COP 28 on Wednesday

Patricia Scotland- the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, spoke at the Coastal Resilient Accelerator event at COP 28 on Wednesday. She shed light on issues such as the Blue Charter and the challenges faced by the Commonwealth countries due to climate change.

CSG Scotland said that the Commonwealth, Blue Charter, and Stimson Center are evaluating risk to build resilient communities. She outlined that the rapid decision support tool was piloted in Barbados, Sri Lanka, and Kiribati.

Patricia Scotland has been participating in numerous events taking place at COP 28 in Dubai. The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties was started on November 29, 2023 and will run through December 12, 2023.

Smithsonian Earth Optimism

As a side event, CSG Patricia Scotland expressed pleasure to take part in a Smithsonian Earth Optimism at COP 28 at Tuesday. She said that the aim of the event was to look for ways of empowering people and nature for resilient ocean solutions.

She said,” There can be no healthy planet without a healthy ocean.”

CSG Scotland added that the oceans are the real resource on the earth which needs to be protected. She also shared how the Blue Charter is taking urgent action to protect the shared ocean.

Her Land, Her Rights, Our Climate

During the COP 28, CSG Scotland also addressed the “Her Land, Her Rights, Our Climate” event at COP 28. She said that the Commonwealth is mainstreaming Gender Equality in the Livings Lands and Blue Charter frameworks.

“We are the difference; caring for the world and each other means delivering equality, ”said the CSG.

Meetings with Commonwealth Youth Leaders

CSG Patricia Scotland met with the Commonwealth Youth Leaders on the margins of COP 28. She said that she is uplifted to meet their leaders.

She said that they and youth everywhere are leading the way in the fight against climate change. Scotland added, ”Now more than ever, we need their ideas, solutions and leadership to safeguard our planet and our future. I’ll always stand with them.”

Besides this, she also met with Commonwealth leaders, including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Adda, Hakainde Hicilema, PM Roosevelt Skerrit, Gaston Browne and Robert Abela at COP 28.

The meetings featured a discussion on several matters, such as the serious reality of climate change and the need for intensified action and Commonwealth solidarity to turn things around for the people.

She also engaged with Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Philip Brave Davis at COP 28 to advance cooperation on their shared goals of building a more sustainable and resilient future for everyone, everywhere.

Meeting with Sadhguru

On the margins of COP 28, CSG Patricia Scotland expressed pleasure to join Sadhguru and Irbrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification at COP 28. The meeting featured an important discussion on the role of land and soil in building climate resilience.

She said,”We need to listen to nature.”

The Commonwealth Living Lands Charter is a call to action to safeguard the precious land resources.