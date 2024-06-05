PM Roosevelt Skerrit emphasizes global collaboration to protect environment

Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized the need for the world to come together in efforts to protect the environment on the occasion of “World Environment Day.”

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit emphasized the need for the world to come together in efforts to protect the environment on the occasion of “World Environment Day.” While extending wishes, he said that this is necessary to secure the shared future.

He also highlited the theme of this year’s Environment and said that the work should be done according to theme which could protect the survival of the future generations. “This year’s theme, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” guides our actions.”

Prime Minister Dr Skerrit noted that the world should join hands for the protection of the environment as its security will determine the secured future of the coming generations. He said,” On this World Environment Day, I emphasize the need for us to come together and join hands to protect our environment in order to secure our shared future.”

World Environment is yearly celebrated on June 5, 2024 under different themes, with an aim to enhance efforts for the protection of the natural resources. It also aimed at recognising the significance of the environment for the survival of the mankind which has been reduced in the recent times due to the over exploitation of the natural resources.

The day was designated to the environment by the United Nations in order to outline the issues which are deteroratating the health of the environment, ultimately leading to the problems to the well-being of the human life.

On this World Environment Day, I emphasize the need for us to come together and join hands to protect our environment in order to secure our shared future. This year’s theme, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” guides our actions. pic.twitter.com/1mgB9Itm19 — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) June 5, 2024

As per the report of the UNESCO, a total of one million species faced extinction due to the over-exploitation of the environment, causing major disruptions on the Earth.

Notably, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has always voiced against the issues such as climate change and exploitation of the natural resources. He said that the developed world has been causing problems to the environment with the emission of the carbon footprints and other steps which further caused the situation of the climate change.

Ultimately, the climate change led to the situation of the natural calamities which has been causing problems for the survival of the mankind. Most importantly, the small island developing states are on the verge of the climate change as they faced issues such as hurricanes and tropical issues that are held due to the rising sea level and temperature increase due to the emission of the climate change.

However, Prime Minister Skerrit gave a call for the resilient approach against the issue and said that the states like Dominica has been facing the results of the destruction created by the developed world.

He also asserted that the developed world must take the responsibility of the situation and work should be done for the protection of the survival of the small island states.

Now, the hurricane season has started in the Caribbean on June 1, 2024 which will run through November 1, 2024. It is also predicted to remain super active with the name of 24 hurricanes have been outlined.

In the recently held 4th International Conference on the SIDS at Antigua and Barbuda, the voices have been raised for the protection of the environment and the ways were discussed for the resilient and sustainable future