Vybz Kartel to headline Dominica’s 25th World Creole Music Festival

The 2025 edition of the World Creole Music Festival will celebrate 25 years of Creole music and cultural magic.

Roseau, Dominica: The much-anticipated World Creole Music Festival 2025 is announced to be held from October 24 to 26, 2025 under the theme- “Pulsating Rhythms”. The lineup of the artists for three days has been announced, featuring the most celebrated Vybz Kartel on the second day of the event.

The edition will celebrate 25 years of Creole music and magic at World Creole Music Festival 2025. The festival will enhance the authenticity of the culture of Dominica, aiming to foster their roots, traditions and customs.

Day 1 Lineup

The first day of the lineup for World Creole Music Festival will feature a diverse range of artistes including Burning Flames, Gilles, Halibut, Midnight Groovers, Nu Look, Oswald, Romain Virgo, Steel Pulse, and Triple Kay International.

Vybz Kartel to take spotlight

The second of the lineup for the festival will include Vybz Kartel, Asa Bantan, Gordon Henderson, DJ MJ, Ebony Empress, Faithii, First Serenade, Jixels, Joe Dwet File, Kenny G, KES The Band, Linford John, Little Boy, Ophelia, Puda, Quan, Ridge, Rohie, Shanika, Spice, and WCK.

Final Night artist list

The third and last night of the World Creole Music Festival 2025 will feature the artistes including Bunji Garlin Fay Ann Lyons, Reo, Elisha Benoit, Extasy Band, Ezra D’ Fun Machine, Kassav, Trilla G, Michele Henderson, Nice, Shelly and Signal Band, and Tiwa Savage.

Venue of the Festival and Ticket details

The festival will be held at Windsor Park Sports Stadium and the tourism authority extended an invitation to the public and the tourists to join the celebration. The tier 1 tickets for the festival are now available. The first hand tickets will be available at $50XCD and $19USD.

However, the early bird tickets have been sold out, now the tickets for second tier will be available in the coming days.

This year will celebrate 25 years of rhythm, resistance and roots as the World Creole Music Festival will return with a legacy like no other from the Caribbean to the world. Every year, Dominica celebrates the festival with an aim to enhance their cultural richness on the global stage.

Creole music will come alive where cadence-lypso and bouyon will be celebrated, marking a three nights of non-stop pulsating rhythms.