PM Modi sits on historic chair gifted by India in 1968 at Joint Assembly

Trinidad and Tobago: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat on a historic chair at the Joint sitting of the Assembly of Trinidad and Tobago. The chair was gifted by India to the speaker of the country around 57 years ago, reflecting the friendly ties between two nations.

As PM Modi concluded his official trip to Trinidad and Tobago, he sat in the Speaker’s Chair for a brief period of time on Friday, July 4, 2025. The chair was gifted by the government of India to the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago in 1968 six years after the country gained Independence.

It was an honour to address the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. I spoke of our shared journey rooted in history, culture and the vibrant spirit of our people. I am confident that this partnership will continue to thrive in the times to come. My sincere thanks to the Members of… pic.twitter.com/r1lQEQwXjm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025

The chair marked the friendly ties between the two countries and PM Modi’s symbolic act of sitting in the chair again represented the years-old friendship. During his address at the parliament, PM Modi talked about the friendly ties between two countries and how the Indian community has built their framework with devotion, hardwork and commitment.

On his last day in Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Modi participated in a series of events such as the signing ceremony of six MoUs and tree planting ceremony. In addition to that, he also met with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar.

In the meeting, both PM Kamla Persad and PM Modi covered the full range of India-Trinidad and Tobago friendship. He said that the meeting sheds light on the economic partnership as they discussed the potential opportunities that can be featured in sectors such as disaster management, climate change and defence.

Delighted to meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo. Our discussions covered ways to enhance the bond between India and Trinidad & Tobago, including better economic and cultural linkages. pic.twitter.com/pwJ9FzcD28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2025

In addition to that, they also talked about the areas such as technology, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food processing and agriculture research. He said that they also discussed ways to boost people-to-people linkages with a focus on Yoga, sports and cultural exchanges.

