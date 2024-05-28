PM Philip Pierre attends UK Independence Anniversary Gala, appreciates Saint Lucian diaspora

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre attended the UK Independence Anniversary Gala which was hosted by the Saint Lucia High Commission, and listened to the life journey of the diaspora in a foreign land

Castries, Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre attended the UK Independence Anniversary Gala which was hosted by the Saint Lucia High Commission, and listened to the life journey of the diaspora in a foreign land. He extended gratitude to the commission and outlined the significance of the collaboration and shared common interests.

He said that the opportunity to travel overseas to meet the Saint Lucia diaspora has always provided him with great happiness as they are contributing greatly to the upliftment of the country. He said that they shared a common and binding purpose which is significantly contributing to the development of the beloved Saint Lucia.

PM Pierre also outlined the significant contribution of the diaspora and added that it cannot be overstated as the country has been working to fulfill sustainable goals for the development of Saint Lucia. He thanked them for their meaningful role in the economic aspect and overall development of the country and said that they are a great source of inspiration for their fellow citizens.

He wished them great for their life and cited that they are great ambassadors for Saint Lucia in these circles and said that their achievements in business, sports, academia, art, and other endeavours will continue to elevate the international standing of the country.

PM Philip Pierre asserted that with their efforts and hard work, they have brought great honour to their families, friends, and people. He recognized the importance of diaspora of Saint Lucia and said that the government will implement several measures and roll out the program to grant citizenship to children of second-generation Saint Lucians who are not born in the country.

Further, he talked about the Diaspora Investment Bill and announced that the parliament will soon enact the law to provide incentives for Saint Lucians living in the Diaspora to invest in Saint Lucia.

At the end of his address, he remarked,” Saint Lucia is your home; it is our home; we are one people.”