PM Philip J Pierre signs agreement with CDF to boost Tourism in Saint Lucia

Philip J Pierre, Prime Minister, of Saint Lucia, and the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF) have signed an agreement to give a push to a wide range of community-oriented tourism projects in areas like Dennery, Castries and Micoud.

Under the agreement, the CARICOM development fund will allocate the fund amounting to $6.32 million to the Government of Saint Lucia.

The government will then invest in local community tourism and the businesses that develop around it. This will create a unique selling proposition for their tourism businesses globally.

PM Philip J Pierre addressed that the increasing investments in society-based and community-based tourism projects to promote their rich and vivid cultural heritage and it will provide all the visitors a memorable experience.

He further added that it will create economic opportunities for local vendors and communities. This will boost their economy towards a more sustainable future.

The tourism industry of Saint Lucia is growing day by day. They are creating opportunities in every type of resource they have. They have created several teams that will create a report that has a list of potential places or spots that can be turned into tourist places.

The promotion of their marine resources is on a big scale. They are productizing their services over there as well.

Public views:

The people of Saint Lucia have very positive opinions on this approach. They are all celebrating this decision on social media platforms.

One of them mentioned this as a people-focused development initiative and marked this as a legacy of the current government.

Another Person remarked that this would flourish their tourism industry and help their country’s economic growth.

This will boost their art and culture along with their traditions among other Caribbean nations and the world.

Some of them also mentioned that the Prime Minister should promote village tourism along with community-level tourism to make their tourism industry globally renowned.