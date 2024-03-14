PM Philip J Pierre celebrates Saint Lucia’s 45th Independence in Toronto

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre celebrated the 45th Anniversary of the Independence Gala of Saint Lucia in Toronto, Canada.

Prime Minister, Philip J Pierre attended the celebration of the 45th Anniversary of the Independence Gala of Saint Lucia on Saturday, last week in Toronto, Canada. PM Philip J Pierre was invited as the distinguished chief guest in the Gala celebration. The venue was the Luxe Convention Centre, 5787 Hurontario St, Mississauga. The celebration commenced at 6:00 pm EST.

The theme for the 45th Anniversary of Independence Gala was “Douvan Ansanm” which resembles the meaning “Building the nation through unity, resilience, and creativity that empowers the foundation to build a better living surrounding for sustainable growth”.

Saint Lucia Toronto Association (SLTA) along with the officials of the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in Toronto, were the organizers of the Gala event.

One of the SLTA spokespersons stated that they were thrilled to welcome Prime Minister Philip J Pierre to Toronto for this historic occasion.

He further added that the presence of PM Pierre added a special significance to the celebration of independence and unity. Citizens of Saint Lucia residing in Canada were very enthusiastic about celebrating their anniversary of the Independence Gala.

Vibrant Colours of the event:

The celebration evening was full of cultural heritage, entertainment, and a golden once in a decade moment for the people of Saint Lucia to celebrate their cultural heritage.

Guests who joined the celebration were encouraged to dress in glamorous and cultural attire. The cultural dress reflected the beauty and spirit of Saint Lucia in the celebration.

The Independence Gala event was itself the significance and celebration of Saint Lucian culture and traditions.

The cultural performances showcased the traditional music and dance of the nation which showed vibrant colors of true patriotism. Saint Lucia’s traditional Cuisines were also served to the guests who were invited to the event.

Overall, the anniversary of the Independence Gala celebration shows a picture of joy and a celebratory event that honors Saint Lucia’s independence and rich cultural heritage.