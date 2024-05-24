Piarco murder: 26-year-old man shot and killed by unknown

26-year-old man was reported as the deceased victim in the murder case of Oropune Gardens in Piarco on 22 May.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 26-year-old man was reported as the deceased victim in the murder case of Oropune Gardens in Piarco. The victim was shot and killed by the unknown suspect in the locality on the evening of Wednesday, 22 May, around 07:00 pm.

The victim of the murder case who was gunned down is identified by sources by his name Cleveland Mendez. Cleveland Mendez was a janitor by profession, who was a resident of Oropune Gardens locality in Piarco. Piarco is a town which is located in the northern landmass of Trinidad Island.

As per the details of the incident, the criminal act of murder in Piarco took place on the day when the victim was out with his friends in the locality. It is said that the man had just arrived at his home after which he left again while saying that he would come back soon.

At nearly 07:00 pm, the loud sounds of multiple explosions were echoed around the neighbourhood which was heard by the local people. The reason behind the explosions was found to be a shooting attack on the victim as the man was found on the roadway in a pool of blood. The victim was shot multiple times over his body and the suspect was not spotted by anyone as the culprit already made his way out of the crime scene.

Subsequently, the crime was reported to the law enforcement department by the local people, in response of which police officers took action. A group of lawmen including PC Lalsingh, PC George, PC Rockford, PC Noreiga, WPC Rampersad, and PC Ali visited the mentioned spot of crime. The investigation was launched after seizing the crime scene and confirming the report of the shooting attack.

The injured victim was instantly assisted to the Mt Hope Hospital with the help of the emergency health services. In the hospital, the victim was officially pronounced dead after he lost his breath while ongoing treatment for his injuries. In search of the crime scene, the investigating officers collect relevant clues including twenty-three spent shells of 9 mm and 5.56 mm ammunition.

The inquiries and investigation into the Piarco murder case are ongoing by the police officers with the help of the Northern Division Task Force and the Arouca Crime Investigation Department. The responding officers are trying to figure out the reason for the fatal act while the search for the culprit is going on under the leadership of WPC Timothy.