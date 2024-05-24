Freeport robbery: 40-year-old victim looted by men in police uniform

Trinidad and Tobago: Five suspects in police uniforms attempted a robbery against a 40-year-old man in Freeport. The victim was physically assaulted at his home and lost his valuables with a motor vehicle in the early dark on Tuesday, 21 May, around 03:00 am.

The victim who lost his valuables during a robbery in Freeport is identified as a local known by his name Marlon Seenath. Marlon Seenath lives in a neighbourhood of Bholai Trace, East in Chase Village of Freeport. Freeport is a town located in the western part of Trinidad Island.

As per the details out about the robbery case, the incident took place when the victim was sleeping at his Freeport house. While the man was asleep, he was woke up by the suspect who invaded his house with force, without any authority. The victim noticed that the suspects were dressed in police tactical uniforms and among five men three were handling firearms.

It was nearly 03:00 am on the day of the act when the armed assailants went inside the private property of the victim. The suspect dealt the man multiple blows about the body while announcing the robbery. After the physical assault, the victim was tied up by the suspects from his hands and feet to avoid his struggle against the motive of the bandits.

It is mentioned in the report that after tying the victim, the five suspects ransacked the entire property to find the items of their relevance. It is said that the victim lost a quantity of cash with other valuable items from his house in Freeport during the robbery. The suspects also took some personal items with audio equipment from the place.

Straight after, the five suspects took the keys of a Nissan Tiida motor vehicle of white colour, which belongs to the victim, and fled from the scene of the incident. Somehow, the victim released himself from the bondage and instantly managed to call the police department. The victim notified the entire situation to law enforcement, after which the action was taken by the authorities.

Subsequently, a group of lawmen from the Freeport Police Station made their way to the mentioned address in response, where the robbery took place. The information was collected by the responding officers and the investigation was launched after confirming the crime report. The police officers picked up the evidence that could be relevant to the case while the manhunt operation was activated to find and arrest the culprits under the guidance of PC Gaskin.