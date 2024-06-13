One-eyed man booked for robbery and assault in Laventille

A man held in Laventille and slapped with charges in the case of physical assault and robbery on Tuesday, 11 June.

Trinidad and Tobago: A male suspect was held in Laventille and slapped with a series of charges in the case of physical assault and robbery. The victim of the criminal act was his ex-girlfriend, who was threatened by the accused at gunpoint on Tuesday, 11 June, around 03:22 pm.

The suspect of the alleged robbery and physical assault case of Laventille is defined as a man with one eye. Meanwhile, the victim is a 26-year-old woman who lives in the neighbourhood of Saint Barbs in Laventille. Laventille is a suburb located in the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, Port of Spain.

As per the reports, on the day of the crime, the victim was at her home when the suspect arrived at the place. Both were in the living room when, after a conversation, the situation was hyped. The suspect launched the robbery against the victim with the use of a firearm he was carrying.

It is mentioned that the suspect pulled out the gun and demanded the victim her Cuban link gold chain while threatening to harm her. However, the victim woman refused his demand and started a struggle against the intention of the accused.

As the suspect observed the struggle by his ex-girlfriend, he allegedly started assaulting her physically. The act continued till the accused was able to take the Cuban link gold chain from the victim, after which the man immediately left the place.

Subsequently, the act of the robbery and physical assault in the house of Laventille was reported to law enforcement authorities by the victim. In response, a party of police officers from the Port of Spain Division took charge and launched an operation to manhunt the suspect.

The action was taken by the police department after collecting the required information from the victim lady, on the basis of which the lawmen in the region were alerted. On the same day, the suspect was soon held by the officers on duty at some distance away from the spot of the crime.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody by the lawmen, where he was eventually laid with the relevant charges. The man was charged with multiple offences of robbery and physical assault in Laventille. The responding officers also seized the stolen gold chain and a 9 mm gun from the suspect.