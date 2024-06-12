Tunapuna man booked for robbery following an accident

Trinidad and Tobago: A 35-year-old male suspect in a robbery act was held by the police department following an accident report involving the female victim in Tunapuna. The crime was executed against the woman by two other suspects in the company of the accused on the night of Monday, 10 June, around 08:25 pm.

As per the reports, the robbery was attempted against the woman victim while she was sitting inside her motor car along Rickson Street in Tunapuna, Trinidad. While the victim was present at the place, the two suspects appeared at the site and approached the lady with the intention of robbery.

It is mentioned that among two suspects, one was handling a firearm with which they aggressively approached the victim and announced the robbery. However, the victim resisted the attempt of the suspects and took action to protect her belongings after observing the act of crime taking place against herself.

In order to resist the robbery, the victim exited the motor vehicle instantly and threw her key of the motor car in the bushes nearby. Straight after, she escaped the place from the control of the suspects. The suspect after loosing the key of the vehicle and the victim, searched the motor car and found the cellphone belonged to the lady.

The suspect left the place with the cell phone afterwards in a motor vehicle, which was a Nissan Tiida. The motor vehicle was occupied by the accused, who was waiting near the spot of robbery in Tunapuna for his two mates. The two suspects entered the motor vehicle and fled from the site. The entire act was observed by the victim lady hiding at a safe distance.

Immediately, the victim went back to the spot and searched for her key to the vehicle. The woman found her key instantly after which she went back to her vehicle and started chasing the suspects moving along Macoya Road. After a distance, she spotted that the two suspect exited the motor car escaped within a moment.

Subsequently, the victim in her motor car collided with the motor vehicle of the suspects, occupied by one in the driving seat. The accident took place in an effort by the woman to prevent the third suspect from escaping. Later, the report of the of the road traffic accident was filed to the Tunapuna police station.

In the Tunapuna police station, the victim made her statement against the suspect and accused the man of being involved in a robbery. The police officers on duty filed a case and arrested the man, who was later found to be a known offence of larceny. The case is under investigation, and police are tracing the other two involved culprits.