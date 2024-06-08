Freeport man bailed in case of money laundering and larceny.

The master of the Port of Spain High Court granted bail to a 33-year-old accused man in the case of money laundering and larceny in Freeport.

Trinidad and Tobago: The master of the Port of Spain High Court granted bail to a 33-year-old accused man in the case of money laundering and larceny in Freeport. The man was bailed with the surety in the sum of sixty-five thousand dollars during the appearance for hearing on Wednesday, 05 June.

The accused man is disclosed as a resident of a community along Mission Road in Freeport. Freeport is a town of Trinidad located in the western section of the island. The suspect is identified as Junior Rajkumar in the reports as per the documents. The man was accused in a case where he was found involved in fraud related to money.

As per the reports, the Freeport case of money laundering and larceny is rooted back in the year 2020. In August 2020, the suspect extracted money from a female victim to help her acquire a Housing Development Corporation Unit. It is said that the suspect promised the lady to assist her in order to which he took an amount of eight thousand dollars.

As time passed, the female victim found herself in a fraud when the promise committed by the suspect was not fulfilled. When the victim got no assistance from the suspect to acquire a Housing Development Corporation Unit as per the deal, she attempted to get back all the money paid for the work.

However, the victim lady was also not able to extract her money, after which she decided to file a case against the man. Subsequently, a report was made by the victim to the police department, in response to which law enforcement launched an investigation into the case of money laundering and larceny in Freeport.

Subsequently, the assigned officers from the Fraud Squad took charge of the case. On Tuesday, 04 June, the investigation by the party of officers led to the arrest of the suspect. The operation was conducted under the leadership of Inspector Thomas and spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Arlet Groome, Superintendent Lutchman, and ASP Job.

The suspect was later charged by WPC Walkes Jessamy from the Fraud Squad in Freeport for the offence committed by him, including eight counts of money laundering and one count of Larceny. The date of appearance in the court was scheduled, and the case was represented before Master Shabana Shah.

After the arguments, the suspect was granted bail by Master Shabana Shah in the court for a surety of sixty-five thousand dollars under applied conditions. The accused of money laundering and larceny need to report to the Freeport Police Station one time a week from 06:00 am to 06:00 pm.