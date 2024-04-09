Nicholas Paul strikes Gold at 2024 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Champs

Nicholas Paul from Trinidad and Tobago won the gold medal for the second time at the 2024 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Los Angeles, California

Trinidad and Tobago: Nicholas Paul from Trinidad and Tobago won the gold medal for the second time at the 2024 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Los Angeles, California. Paul secured the first place in the men’s sprint and recorded the time of 10.121.

The second position in the championship was secured by Colombians David Ortego as he took silver at home and bronze medal was won by Santiago Ramirez. Recently, Paul captured bronze in the sprint event in March 2024 for the Olympic qualifiers. Now, he managed to become the 2024 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Champion.

With this victory, the team of Trinidad and Tobago managed to secure three medals and improved their ranking in the medal tally. The second medal was secured by Kwesi Browne who won the bronze medal dueling the Men Final.

The third medal was also bronze which was won by Akil Campbell in the scratch race, adding medals to the tally at the Pan American Championships.

In addition to that, other athletes have also been performing well in their respective categories and added valuable points towards their Olympic Qualifications. Alexi Ramirez also gave a spirited performance and finished the event at the 8th place in the Women Elimination Race.

Further, Makaira Wallac and Phobe Sandy secured their sprint qualification as they are on the path to reach the finals. Wallace advanced to the 1/8 finals and Sandy narrowly missed out by just 0.21 seconds.

In the coming events. Tariq Woods from Trinidad and Tobago will participate in Men Pursuit Qualifying and aimed for the medal. Alexi Ramirez will participate in Women Scratch Race Omni 1, while Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Quincy Alexander will take part in Men Sprint Qualifying.

Notably, Nicholas Paul won first gold in the Nation’s Cup sprint event in July 2022 and advanced to the Commonwealth Games 2022. He again won the gold medal and emerged the champion at the Elite Pan American Cycling Championships 2023 which was held in Argentina.