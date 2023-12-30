Cyclist Nicholas Paul wins TTOC’s Sportsman of the Year

Cyclist Nicholas Paul secured the title of Sportsman of the Year in the TTOC’s annual award function on Friday in Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago: Cyclist Nicholas Paul secured the title of Sportsman of the Year in the TTOC’s annual award function on Friday in Trinidad and Tobago. The award is given to the cyclists who have showcased outstanding performance in different championships.

Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation extended greetings to cyclist Nicholas Paul for her outstanding performance and said, ”His performance this year has earned him the prestigious award. Great job, Nichoals. Continue to work hard, and it will always reap the awards.”

The annual award function was held at Hyatt Residency in Port of Spain at 6 pm in which several cyclists were given awards for their performance in 2023. Cyclist Paul has also remained this year memorable because of his performance at the 2023 International Cycling Union World Track Championship in Glasgow, Scotland in August.

In the championship, he bagged the silver medal and made the world record in the individual men’s sprint.

Later, he also shined in the recently held Pan-American Games in Santiago, Chile. Besides this, he also captured the silver in the men’s keirin and sprint title at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.

Besides this, the award function was hosted by Taniel Campbell, who gave an exceptional motivational speech. Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation added,” As a Federation, we salute you Teniel and congratulate you on all your achievements. You have done us proud and for this we say “Thank you”. Stay strong and remember you are an inspiration to all young sporting women in Trinidad and Tobago as well as the Caribbean.”

Additionally, Alexi Ramirez also shined in the cyclist’s field and received the Future is Female award.

The Federation also extended greetings and said,” Well deserving, Alexi. Let your hard work continue to be your drive for excellence. Great Job to our elite cyclists!! Congratulations.”

Netizens also poured in wishes for the winners and said that their hard work paid off. One of the users said,” Super congratulations to Mr Paul and Miss Ramirez. Your Hard work Will always bring blessings to you and your Country.”

Netizens said that both the athletes are well deserving as they represent Trinidad and Tobago significantly at several stages.