World’s Largest Floating Book Fair, Logos Hope docks at Port Zante

St Kitts and Nevis has begun welcoming passengers for the 2025/2026 cruise season, encouraging citizens to explore new adventures and broaden their knowledge.

St Kitts and Nevis: The world’s largest floating book fair on the Logos Hope is docked at Port Zante for the second time on Thursday. The cruise ship was welcomed by Governor General Dame Marcella Liburd and other residents of St Kitts and Nevis, enhancing the position of the country as an ideal destination for cruise tourism.

In the 2025/2026 cruise season, St Kitts and Nevis is welcoming passengers and inviting citizens to use the opportunity to enhance their knowledge and explore new adventures. Dame Marcella issued the invitation following a brief but impressive ceremony onboard, outlining the benefits of the cruise vessel.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was also hosted during the arrival of the Logos Hope where the captain and crew were welcomed. The Governor General joined the captain and director in cutting the ribbon to mark the opening of the book fair. Notably, the fair will end on November 4, 2025.

Hundreds of children, especially from schools are expected to visit the world’s largest floating book fair. It will bring thousands of books and endless opportunities for the citizens to explore, learn and dream.

It is considered a time to share that same magic with the upcoming generation to inspire the upcoming generation and help ignite their love for reading. The bookfair will be open from 11 am every day, enhancing the chances for the citizens to explore the options of several new and exciting books.

The Malta-registered Logos Hope has a crew of 350 persons from 65 countries and the cruise ship has visited more than 150 ports in over 83 countries. Since its launch, the largest floating book fair has welcomed over 50 million persons since it started sailing around the world in 1970.

Now, the book fair also provides a chance to enhance the position of St Kitts and Nevis in the cruise sector across the industry.