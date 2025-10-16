Logos Hope to dock at Port Zante in October

The Logos Hope to Welcome Visitors in St Kitts and Nevis from October 30 to November 4, 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, will dock at Port Zante in St Kitts and Nevis in October 2025. As the cruise season 2025/2026 has opened in the country, the cruise ships will arrive with thousands of passengers, enhancing its tourism appeal.

The Logos Hope will open to the people of St Kitts and Nevis and others at Port Zante in Basseterre from October 30, 2025 to November 4, 2025. It will be open every Thursday and then close on Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm.

The Logos Hope onboard book fair consisted of expanded selection of over 5,000 different titles of books at affordable prices. It will educate people and offer tourism experience to the visitors from across the globe, enhancing their cultural as well as cruise experience.

The books will cover a wide range of subjects such as science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, language and faith. The books will be about different areas, generating interest of the people from different genres.

In addition to that, the book fair will also feature children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more. It will be something the whole family can enjoy, creating new opportunities for the parents to make their students interact with the books often.

Logos Hope is one of the most anticipated cruise ships across the Caribbean and the world. It is aimed at bringing new tourism options for St Kitts and Nevis by enhancing its tourism appeal and expanding its cruise season.

The cruise ship consists of a “Visitor Experience Desk” onboard which will also be open to the public and make the public explore new offerings. It will feature a “Welcome Area” where a simple and nice introduction will be provided to the public about the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays.

In addition to that, the ship will also consist of an international café where delightful treats like ice cream, drinks, and snacks are available for purchase. It is known that the cruise ship will have everything for everyone to enjoy.