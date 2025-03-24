Florida woman granted bail after drowning dog in airport bathroom over boarding dispute

Alison Lawrence, 57, was denied boarding for her flight to Colombia after her pet travel paperwork was found to be missing.

The Orlando International Airport in Florida reported a bizarre incident, where a woman drowned her dog inside the Airport’s bathroom after she was denied boarding due to some paperwork issue. The woman was arrested by the US police on Wednesday after she returned from her trip, however, she was then granted bail and released.

Alison Lawrence, the 57-year-old woman was travelling to Colombia with her dog. However, while boarding she was told that her paperwork for travelling along with a pet was missing, hence she can’t board her flight with her dog. According to reports, the Airport staff then found the lifeless body of the same dog, in one of the women’s bathrooms, while she boarded the flight and travelled.

Animal services were immediately contacted who announced the cause of death of the dog as drowning. The dead body of the dog was found in the trash bag by a janitor along with other items which included tags, bones, and a leash.

While the incident took place on December 16th, investigations into it were underway and the woman was hence arrested on Wednesday in Lake County last week.

Sources stated that she was charged with aggravated animal abuse, a third-degree felony. She was then granted a bail on the cost of $5000. The dog was identified as a 9-year-old white schnauzer and was named as Tywinn. A CCTV footage of Lawrence is now getting viral on social media showing her walking at the Airport along with her dog.

In one of the videos getting viral she can also be seen entering a women’s toilet along with her dog and then exiting alone. The incident has sparked global outrage as netizens expressed their concerns and rage over Lawrence's actions.

A user named Mandy West wrote, “What's bizarre about all this. Is that he had his vest, he had all those tags, he had all the shots. This is so heartbreaking and gut wrenching. She could've just left; it's a poor dog! This seemed so weird that she had taken care of it but then would do that. This has me crying.”

Another user wrote, “This is sickening. She couldn’t bring it so chose to murder her dog, who she apparently cared enough for to want to take it with her wherever she was going. She absolutely should not be allowed to own another dog.”

“This is the craziest and cruellest thing that I’ve ever heard. OMG…the poor dog! I can’t wrap my head around this because dogs are like your children. She’s cared for the pup. She deserves to be charged with a crime and given the mostly severe penalty,” wrote Melanie Renee Jaso.