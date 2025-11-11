Delta Airlines to launch first nonstop service between Atlanta–Grenada

Grenada: Delta Airlines is all set to launch its first-ever nonstop service between Atlanta, Georgia and Grenada, beginning December 20, 2025. The flights will be operated on a daily basis through an aircraft Boeing 737-800 aircraft which is aimed at enhancing both leisure and business experience of the tourists.

The new aircraft will feature First Class facilities along with the comfort that is especially offered by Delta. In addition to that, there will be main cabin seating as will in the aircraft of Delta Airlines and the tickets will be available through website and travel partners.

The new daily route will connect Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) with Maurice Bishop International Airport (GND). It will also be helpful in expanding Delta’s Caribbean network, enhancing their presence in the region through different routes.

The airline will also make it easier than ever for travellers from the South of the United States and Midwest, aiming to enhance the “Spice Isle” agenda of Grenada. It will allow travellers to connect with the country through easy and convenient connections that are aimed at promoting non-stop service between these destinations.

According to the Grenada Tourism Authority, the new service represents a major milestone in strengthening the island’s tourism accessibility and supporting continued visitor growth. The route is expected to attract both leisure and business travelers, offering seamless connections through Atlanta’s global hub.

“This new direct service demonstrates Delta’s commitment to expanding travel options and enhancing Caribbean connectivity,” said Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “It opens the door for more visitors to discover Grenada’s unmatched beauty, culture and hospitality.”

As per the schedule of Delta, the flights will be operated on Saturday through summer season 2026. The service from Atlanta to Grenada with the use of aircraft 18APR26 will be extended into the summer season. It will be operated for one week with a use of Boeing 737-800.