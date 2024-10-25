Calypso Rose returns to Tobago carnival 2024, honoured with street naming

Trinidad and Tobago: Linda McCartha Monica Sandy-Lewis, known by her stage name Calypso Rose has returned to Trinidad and Tobago to attend the upcoming Tobago Carnival. This visit marks a momentous achievement for her as she will be receiving an honour in the form of a street named after her.

The celebrity upon arrival received a warm welcome from her friends, family, and fans. Calypso Rose will notably be attending the Tobago Carnival to light the stage up and stand up as a mentor to the young queen of Calypso. The musical queen arrived at the airport in a wheelchair and was greeted by fans and the authorities in a cheerful manner.

Calypso Rose in Tobago Calypso Rose as she returned to Tobago, also received a floral bouquet and interacted with her young fans. The smile on the celebrity’s face was clearly depicting her happiness upon reaching her homeland. The singer also danced a little to a song in the wheelchair as she met the authorities.

The return of Calypso Rose to Tobago remains one of the most crucial trips for her, as the authorities have announced the naming of a street after her. The street naming ceremony after her name will be held today, which will act as a great honour for the singer’s contribution to Calypso music.

WHO IS CALYPSO ROSE?

The singer now resides in New York City, is widely known across the Caribbean for her contribution to Calypso music. The singer has always been passionate about singing and the music industry as she started writing songs at the age of 13.

Calypso Rose The singer has been considered as the ‘Mother of Calypso’ among Trinidadians as she provided the cultural music worldwide recognition. Calypso Rose notably composed more than 1000 songs and recorded more than 20 songs.

Calypso Rose now resides in New York and often Returns Home to Tobago over Carnival season and special occasions. However, her visit to the island during the carnival is an exciting and thrilling opportunity for her fans.

TOBAGO CARNIVAL 2024

The celebrations for the carnival season were already kicking high among the citizens during the Tobago Carnival Caravan and the upcoming events are meant to double the fun and excitement among the audience.

Tobago Carnival

The Tobago Carnival 2024 will feature several events in the coming days, however, some of the events which are one of the most celebrated will be held at different intervals.

The complete event calendar for the upcoming events is discussed below;

October Events

Fri 25

#Duckit | Cingro Manor Villa & Spa | 2 PM–10 PM Bayview Beach | Pigeon Point | 4 PM–11 PM Bare | Green Palm Hotel | 5 PM–1 AM Tequila Sunrise | TBA | Time TBA Bougie | Vibes Event Space | 12 AM–7 AM F.A.W | Jade Monkey Bar | 6 AM–2 PM Monarchs of Mas | TBA | 8 PM

Sat 26

Mud Festival | Shaw Park | 12 AM–5 AM Tobago Dutty J’ouvert | Scarborough | 4 AM–10 AM Shots 6 (Breakfast & After Party) | TBA | 6 AM–2 PM Valevibe Tobago | TBA | 10 AM–6 PM Water You Doing? | TBA | 1 PM–6 PM Kids Carnival Kingdom | Buccoo Integrated Facility | 1 PM–8 PM Beach Rum Raft Up | Pigeon Point Heritage Park | 3 PM Nirvana | Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort | 5 PM–11 PM Sunset Soca on the Beach | Mt Irvine Beach Resort | 5 PM–12 AM Rhythm, Steel & Powder | Scarborough | 5 PM Unwine | Buccoo Integrated Facility | 7 PM–Till The Engine Room | Shaw Park Complex | 9 PM–Till Night Mas | Scarborough | 9 PM–2 AM







Sun 27

Papi Show | Fairways Restaurant & Lounge | 9 PM







Mon 28 Parade of the Bands | Scarborough | 10 AM Drink & Drift | Buccoo | 12 PM–4 PM Last Lap | Pigeon Point Heritage Park | 2 PM–10 PM



The cultural celebration is set to create an exciting experience for citizens around the island, immersing them in the vibrant colors and enjoyment. The welcoming of Calypso Rose to the island has sparked a sensation among citizens for the celebration, creating hype and pushing enthusiasm.

Tobago Carnival One of the users on social media stated her excitement, as she wrote, “Wow! What an outstanding lady with so many accolades to her life's work. An honor to welcome her home, we look forward to creating good memories with you and cherishing the older ones.”

Another user praised her while calling out on her achievements, “That's a living Legend right there. She has made Tobago proud, her nation proud, and she is the best with so many of accolades and awards. She has made all of us proud, I bow against you. Blessed to have her around”

Notably, one social media user also called out the singer, referring to her as “Her Majesty. Papayoooooo, all this and I still in Trinidad, welcome home, “Her Majesty,” said the user.

