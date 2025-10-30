Guyana to Seek Death Penalty for Suspect in Gas Station Bombing 

Guyana: The prime suspect in the gas station attack on Sunday who confessed to the attack, will be receiving a death penalty, the Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond said.

He announced that law enforcement authorities will be seeking to pursue a death penalty for those responsible for the deadly attack in Georgetown. Apart from the prime suspect, Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, nine other suspects are under custody of police.

The prime suspect is a Venezuelan national who is linked to a gang in Venezuela. The police officials arrested him on Wednesday in Vergenoegen sideline dam in East Bank Essequibo, following the action based on intelligence received.

The Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken during a press conference stated that the Guyana Police Force is investigating whether the terror attack was part of an organized network. As investigations into the case pursue, authorities are planning to pursue several charges including terrorism, attempted murder, arson and damage to property.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali also shared an excerpt from the Criminal Law Offences Act on his social media, indicating that anyone committing a terrorist act resulting in death could face a death penalty.

The crime chief in the case, Wendell Blanhum reported that Peodomo had entered Guyana illegally through a boat on the same day the attack happened. According to the details shared by him, the suspect entered at around 8:00 am in the morning and is believed to be receiving assistance from both Venezuelan and Guyanese accomplices.

Blanhum, the crime Chief noted that the suspect is cooperating with the investigators and has confessed to his crime. He said that the suspect has revealed that the explosive device was brought from Venezuela and was activated by a switch he triggered.

The attack which occurred at around 7:30 pm at the Mobil Gas Station notably claimed the life of a 6-year-old kid named Soraya Bourne and injured several others, including two other children.